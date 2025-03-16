Da L.E.S left many fans worried after suffering a stroke in 2024, and he has been on the road to recovery

The South African rapper assured fans that he is healing and has left the country for the USA to continue his recovery

Most recently, a past video of Da L.E.S at a stroke rehab facility soon after he was affected surfaced on social media

Da L.E.S experienced a stroke in 2024 on his birthday. The 39-year-old received well wishes from fans and friends in the industry.

DA LES was in a stroke rehab facility and a video of him getting treated resurfaced.

Da L.E.S has also moved to the United States to aid in his recovery as he'll be surrounded by family. A video showing Da L.E.S doing his treatment stroke recovery facility in South Africa made people understand the severity of his stroke.

Da L.E.S receives treatment after stroke

In a video posted by @stroke_rehab_africa facility, Da L.E.S was sitting in his wheelchair while getting help from a physician. In the clip, the rapper was trying his best to move his fingers once more. Watch the video below:

Da L.E.S cemented a party reputation

As a rapper, Da L.E.S's nickname was North God as he was known for throwing lavish parties. The rapper had quite a reputation for throwing the Annual All-White Pool Party. According to SA HipHop, Da L.E.S the party is exclusive and by invite only for socialites and celebrities.

Da L.E.S was part of Jozi with Ishmail and they performed at MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) in 2010.

SA moved by Da L.E.S

Many people were moved by the video of Da L.E.S getting physical therapy. Online users shared heartfelt messages.

Lee commented:

"He got the best physiotherapist by his side, he will be okay in no time. That man has a good heart and healing hands. speedy recovery Les🥰"

Brandon Fisch gushed:

"Speedy recovery North God 🔥💪💯"

LATOZA M said:

"He is still handsome regardless of everything his good though.. speedy recovery Da L.E.S."

Chloé_Tshoma_Ka_Khumalo♥️✨ shared her story:

"I suffered a stroke in 2022 and God is amazing, I did a full recovery, able to walk, talk and got my full body function. Had the best medical team and mental health team did the things and here I am."

T&T 🇿🇦 advised:

"Taking care of yourself is very important..eating healthy meals and exercising is very important."

Lvovo's hopeful despite 10% of his body still not functioning

Briefly News previously reported that in 2022, South African kwaito artist Lvovo Derrango was dealt a heavy blow when he suffered a minor stroke mid-performance in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal. The artist has now shared an update regarding his health, revealing that his body is about 90% functional post-stroke.

The 44-year-old musician spoke candidly to Isolezwe about his health and career. He shared that his recovery is almost complete, as he can drive, walk and stand without aid. However, the Bayangisukela hitmaker explained that he still struggles with 10% of his body functions, including the fingers on his left hand, which look deformed.

Last year, a video of him went viral after it was posted on Facebook by user, Groove Journal. It was evident that Lvovo had been discharged from the hospital.

