Mathews Rantsoma's weight loss shocked fans after his recent social media post asking for financial help for his niece

Social media users expressed concern over his health, with some urging him to seek medical attention while others speculated it might be for a movie role

The former Scandal! actor previously admitted struggling after leaving the show, similar to other SA celebrities like Anele Mdoda and Gugu Gumede, who have also undergone weight transformations

South Africans on social media have raised concerns over SAFTA-nominated actor Mathews Rantsoma's recent pictures. Fans could not help but notice the star's dramatic weight loss.

Fans have raised concerns over Mathews Ranstoma's weight loss.

Mathews Rantsoma's pictures get fans talking

Former Scandal! actor Mathews Rantsoma recently went on social media to ask his loyal fans to assist his niece who got a job overseas with money. Many could not help but notice how much weight the actor has significantly lost weight.

According to The South African, a snippet of the video was shared on Facebook by Mzansi Soapies and Teasers, showing fans' concerns about the star's wellbeing. Take a look at the post below:

Fans react to Mathews Ranstoma's weight loss

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's physical changes. Many said he should seek medical attention, while others suggested it might have been for a movie role.

@Gaopalelwe Motsielwa said:

“May God heal you bro… Be positive in life and prayerful… God hears every prayer.”

@Khandokuhle Phindokhuhle commented:

“Before he left scandal, the signs were there. May he fight and win the sickness. Speed recovery Nhlamulo. One of my favorites actors.”

@Sadi Mosewu wrote:

“Some of us we are minding our own business… Nhlamulo doesn’t owe us any explanation about his health or anything. And I thank you.”

Mathews Rantsoma opens up about not working

The star previously opened up about life after Scandal! saying it was not easy. He said:

"Life after leaving Scandal! was difficult. If I were to paint a picture of how [the past year] was, it would be a dark-coloured A2 canvas with a very colourful spot at the centre. There is so much darkness around it but it keeps moving in."

Fans are talking about Mathews Rantsoma's weight loss.

SA actors who have lost weight

Several South African celebrities have lost weight in the past. People like Anele Mdoda has been on a weight loss journey. Gugu Gumede also shocked fans with her transformation. Actress Tembisa Mdoda also shed a few kilograms.

Glen Gabela struggling financially

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actor Glen Gabela, popular for playing the iconic Zulu King Shaka Zulu in the award-winning television miniseries Shaka, is reportedly struggling to make ends meet. The star has opened up about his financial woes.

Popular actor Glen Galeba has joined the list of artists who have opened up about their financial struggles. The star, who has been featured in several productions like Doubt, Erfsonders, Hopeville, Yizo Yizo, and My Brothers's Keeper, revealed that he is going through a rough patch.

