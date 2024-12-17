Gugu Gumede celebrated her birthday by flaunting her impressive weight loss in stunning pictures that left fans amazed

The actress shared an empowering message on Instagram, encouraging those grieving to embrace happiness and thrive despite challenges

Social media flooded her comments with praise for her transformation, many noting how great she looks

Gugu Gumede looks like a brand new person after shedding a few kilograms. The actress had fans looking twice when she flaunted her new figure on her birthday.

Gugu Gumede shocked fans with her dramatic weight loss. Image: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Gugu Gumede praised for losing weight

Haibo! Gugu Gumede is putting in the work, and it is showing. The veteran actress recently turned heads when she shared two pictures of herself in a stunning white dress.

The star, celebrating another trip around the sun, caught Mzansi's attention with her shocking weight loss. Gugu is not the only celebrity on a weight loss journey. Singer Busiswa also shocked fans with her dramatic weight loss.

Taking to her Instagram page, Gugu shared an empowering message about dealing with grief after losing her mother three years ago. Part of the post read:

"To anyone going through grief, never let it make you feel like you will not be happy again. It is not God’s will (nor our departed loved ones) for us to be barely surviving, but to thrive. I am proof of that."

Fans applaud Gugu Gumede's weight loss

South Africans love giving credit where it's due. Just like musician L'vovo, who received praise for losing weight, Gugu Gumede's fans flooded her comments section with heartfelt messages.

@rorisangt said:

"Bestie 😳😳😳 looking like an angelic being! What a wow!"

@valencia.douglasm wrote:

"Your body transformation is out of this world ….you look amazing ❤️❤️ Happy Birthday Beautiful ❤️"

@mynameistlhomamo added:

"This transformation was extremely Personal! Wow🔥🔥🔥🎉 Best wishes!🎉❤️"

@kealeboga_lepholletse commented:

"Happy birthday dear ❤️ Congratulations on your weight loss 😍"

Gugu Gumede reveals why she's no longer posting online

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede blasted fake social media users, saying they were disrespecting her late mother's memory.

According to the star, the fake accounts were spreading false information about her late mother.

