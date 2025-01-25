Safta-nominated actor Mathews Rantsoma opens up about life after playing Nhlamulo in Scandal!

The actor admitted in a recent interview that life hasn't been easy since leaving the e.tv soapie

He recently joined Showmax's hit series, Adulting with his former Scandal! co-star Mapaseka Koetle

Actor Mathews Rantsoma discusses his life after 'Scandal!'. Images: Phil Mphela

Source: Instagram

Former Scandal! actor Mathews Rantsoma opens up about joining Showmax's Adulting and life after the e.tv soapie.

The fan-favourite actor previously portrayed the role of a businessman, Nhlamulo in e.tv's soapie Scandal!.

Viewers of the e.tv soapie are thrilled to see the Safta-nominated actor on their screen after his departure from the soapie in 2024.

Rantsoma has joined the Showmax telenovela with his former Scandal! co-star Mapaseka Koetle.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald recently shared the trailer of Adulting season three and captioned the post:

"Mathews Rantsoma and Mapaseka Koetle have joined the cast of the third and final season of ‘Adulting’ premiering on 25 January 2025 on Showmax."

Life after Scandal!

The actor Mathews Rantsoma reveals in an interview with Sowetan that life after leaving e.tv's soapie hasn't been easy.

“Life after leaving Scandal! was difficult. If I were to paint a picture of how [the past year] was, it would be a dark-coloured A2 canvas with a very colourful spot at the centre. There is so much darkness around it but it keeps moving in.”

Rantsoma has joined the third and final season of Adulting with fan-favourite Scandal! actress Mapaska Koetle.

The actor also reveals that he isn't really fully back on screen as the Showmax role is small.

The duo will star opposite Adulting actors Thembinkosi Mthembu, Nhlanhla Kunene, Thabiso Rammusi and Luthando “BU” Mthembu.

Fans of the actor have taken to social media to congratulate him on his latest character and hope to see more of him on the small screen.

Showmax confirms Adulting season three

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the Showmax hit series Adulting was returning to our screens.

The production Tshedza Pictures shared that all four lead cast members from the first season will be making their comeback.

