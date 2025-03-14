Veteran actor Sello Sebotsane has shared a video of him singing despite past criticism of his vocal talents

The video of the Broken Vow actor has left South Africans largely unimpressed, while some believe he has potential

Sello Sebotsane's TikTok videos previously had netizens worried about his mental health

Sello Sebotsane's new song has left Mzansi unimpressed by his singing. Image: sellosebotsane

Is there anything that renowned actor Sello Sebotsane cannot do? It seems he didn't take the feedback he received on his last song to heart and is back in the studio making new music. A recent video of Sello Sebotsane in the studio has left South Africans unimpressed by his vocals.

Sello Sebotsane returns to the studio to record new song

The seasoned actor is trying his hand at music after being cancelled over the alleged abuse of his former wife and actress Shoki Mmola. A video of Sello Sebotsane at an undisclosed studio recording a new song has set social media abuzz.

The video shared by entertainment and current affairs blog MDNNews on X shows the former Scandal! actor enthusiastically singing a love song over a deep house beat. The video was captioned:

“Actor Sello Sebotsane is in the studio, cooking.”

Watch the video of Sello Sebostane in the studio below:

Netizens unimpressed by Sello Sebotsane's new song

In the comments, netizens weighed in on Sello Sebotsane’s singing talent. Several social media users were impressed by Sello, while others felt he should stick to acting or find another way to earn a living.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Its_Lifestyle7 suggested:

“The guy has the passion, the enthusiasm and most importantly the voice...if someone can do a remake of Ali Katts - Let the good times roll for him, it would be an instant hit.”

@kaMalambule marvelled:

“The ability for humans to recalibrate and move on from their difficult past is amazing. The man has reintroduced himself to the arts.”

@DavidMogashoa advised:

“Can he not rather apply for the R350?”

@Supha1959 said:

“He is dope, just a touch of proper song arrangement would see Bra Sello being successful, at the moment his songs although they are potential hits, they still sound like he's singing in the shower 🚿, SONG ARRANGEMENT.”

@Ke_Semenya suggested:

“If he can connect with Deep House legends like Rocco and Nasty Nev, he has the potential to be good. He sounds like Donald Sheffy.”

@Johnny__the_2nd pleaded:

“Can somebody please give this man an acting gig so he can stop embarrassing his wife and kids?”

Sello Sebotsane has divided opinion with his new song. Image: sellosebotsane

Sello Sebotsane's TikTok video sparks concern over his mental health

In related news, one of Sello Sebotsane's viral TikTok videos had fans concerned about his mental health.

In one of his videos, Sello mentioned that he is depressed and on medication.

The popular actor shared a video on his TikTok account on Wednesday, 8 January 2025 and captioned it with the word "Help". He also appealed for anyone to buy some medicine for him.

