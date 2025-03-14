Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube's marriage is under scrutiny after a leaked audio clip of her allegedly forcing him to dump his side chick went viral, though he later claimed it was old

Social media users reacted to a resurfaced PDA video of the couple, with many speculating that Mgube looked uncomfortable and embarrassed Maweni

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert Shelley Lewin, who advised that public couples should align privately and present a united front when addressing cheating allegations, whether true or false

Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube's marriage is in the spotlight after cheating allegations against her husband surfaced. A leaked audio clip of the sangoma forcing her husband to dump his side chick is trending on social media.

Gogo Maweni and hubby's throwback video scrutinised

Social media users are invested in Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube's marriage after the cheating scandal that recently rocked their relationship. The stars tied the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony last year and are expecting.

Maweni made headlines when a leaked voice note of her instructing her husband to break up with his girlfriend went viral online. Maweni's husband later issued a statement debunking the allegations, claiming the clip was old.

Fans, however, unearthed a throwback video of the couple displaying some PDA. Many concluded that Sabelo Mgube looked like he was being forced into a relationship with Maweni. Others said Mgube embarrassed his wife in the video. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Gogo Maweni's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. After watching the clip, many said they were embarrassed on Gogo Maweni's behalf. Some felt she was doing a little too much in the clip.

@LungileKuboni29 commented:

"It’s 2025 and we are still shocked by the same thing."

@dearDiaryyaka said:

He said people must leave them alone, but your wife lives for social media, tell her about privacy."

@spongebob_ZAR wrote:

"I know a man forcing love for survival, I’ve been there."

@Juniour1422907 added:

"Men don't embarrass women, they stay even after a man shows who he is because they're scared another female will have him🤷‍♂️. Same way dudes will wife up the local bicycle and get played and then call "all" female when he knows exactly what he chose. People make excuses!"

Briefly News spoke to Shelley Lewin - The Relationship Architect, author of Uncomplicated Love, and founder of The Relationship Architect Coaching and Education about how couples in the public eye can deal with cheating allegations whether true or false. She said:

"Navigating public scrutiny requires unity, and discretion. In my experience, as shared in Uncomplicated Love, it’s important for the couple to first align privately—discussing the allegations candidly and honestly with each other.

"Public responses should reflect a united front, focusing on protecting each other’s dignity. Whether the allegations are true or false, it is crucial to maintain healthy boundaries with external influences and not let public opinion dictate the course of the relationship."

Gogo Maweni shows love to her husband

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star, Gogo Maweni, took to social media to share a selfie of her and Mgube enjoying the outdoors. A braided Gogo Maweni and Sabelo were on a boat and soaking up the sun.

The happy couple made things official in August 2024 when they had their traditional wedding ceremony in KwaZulu-Natal. The celebrations were attended by some of their celebrity friends and people flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages.

