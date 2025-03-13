Gogo Maweni's marriage is in trouble after her husband, Sabelo Mgube, was allegedly caught cheating, with a viral voice note revealing her instructing him to dump his side chick

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, some mocking Maweni while others defended her, amid concerns over her ongoing legal issues

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert Shelley Lewin, who explained that infidelity often stems from poor communication, emotional disconnection, and unspoken expectations in relationships

There is trouble in Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube's paradise after Sabelo was allegedly caught cheating on his wife. A voice clip of Gogo Maweni instructing her husband to dump his side chick has gone viral on social media.

Gogo Maweni allegedly caught her husband Sabelo Mgube cheating. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Sabelo Mgube allegedly caught cheating

Yho! Gogo Maweni and her husband, Sabelo Mgube, are trending for all the wrong reasons. The flamboyant sangoma allegedly caught her man entertaining another lady, and all hell broke loose. The couple got married in a lavish traditional ceremony in July last year and they are currently expecting.

A voice note, believed to be of Gogo Maweni instructing Sabelo to dump his side chick, has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Gogo Maweni tells her husband to tell the woman that he is married, trying to build a future with his wife, and that she should end their relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She could also be heard saying she would never leave her man for another woman. The Izangoma Zodumo star also threatened to bewitch the woman. Listen to the voice note below:

Fans react to Gogo Maweni's alleged voice notes

Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions from fans after the news went viral. Many said Maweni should focus on her pending court case and stop threatening her husband and his girlfriend.

@Seni_WaMboni said:

"Maweni is crazy, she has jail to worry about but she's busy raising her husband. Imagine having a husband you treat like a little boy because he doesn't know how to be a man and behave. Tjooo hai."

@Diva_Queeeen commented:

"But why would you want to be a side dish to Maweni’s man? She will fry you with muthi🤭"

@Vee053999287198 wrote:

"Eyy I don't blame her 😭🤣🤣guys many marriages have been like this, women fight for their marriages. She must suffer coz she is famous? Sadly men tend to want to fight when the woman tries leaving."

Relationship expert talks about issues that lead to infidelity

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Shelley Lewin - The Relationship Architect, author of Uncomplicated Love, and founder of The Relationship Architect Coaching and Education said common communication issues lead to infidelity. She said:

"A common theme leading to infidelity is the breakdown of authentic communication, where partners feel misunderstood or emotionally disconnected.

In Uncomplicated Love, I emphasise that relationships thrive on open conversations about expectations, boundaries, and emotional needs. When these needs are unspoken or ignored, resentment builds, and individuals may seek validation or connection outside the partnership.

"Emotional avoidance, combined with poor conflict management, can further erode intimacy, pushing one partner toward infidelity as a misguided attempt to meet unmet needs."

Gogo Maweni reportedly busted her husband Sabelo Mgube for cheating. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni's baby daddy dies in car accident

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Siyabonga Zulu lost his life after achieving an impressive football career at 31 years of age. The Phezulu FC player and father of Gogo Maweni's child was allegedly on the road when he lost his life.

Soccer fans mourned Siyabonga Zulu who met a tragic end. Many people expressed their condolences and bemoaned the frequency of car accidents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News