A South African artist was recognised for his brilliance by a respected American musician and praised fashion magazine

The creative Capetonian shared the great news with his internet besties in a now-viral TikTok video

Mzansi was incredibly proud of the ambitious youngster and congratulated him in a thread of comments

South Africa is currently one of the highly favoured destination spots not just because of the multiple tourist attractions, but the raw creativity from its citizens.

A Mzansi creative shared the joys of receiving global recognition for his work. Image: @earthtotre

Source: TikTok

The greatness of Amapiano and Tyla’s undeniably iconic stardom abroad has given the country a lot of attention.

SA gent shared joys of being DMed by huge American artist

A highly talented South African creative from Cape Town, Trè, shared the exciting news of getting a message from a respected American musician. In 2022, the global star and rapper, The Game spotted the Capetonian's work on Instagram and asked him for his blessings to use one of his photographs as inspiration for his upcoming album cover:

“Yo, I’m a fan of the pic you took on the couch by the beach. I wanted to shoot my album cover like that and use fire. Letting you know you inspired me.”

Trè was honoured by the recognition and replied to the Instagram DM:

“Yo man, how's it going? That means a lot man. I really put a lot of effort into my work and concepts. Really? That’s awesome, you’re one of my biggest inspirations. This feels surreal.”

The SA gent’s work was also featured in Vogue in early 2024:

“I am convinced that I am God’s favourite because tell me why so many crazy things happen to me all the time?”

Trè was overwhelmed by all the love and acknowledgement for his creativity. He shared the news in a now-viral TikTok that he captioned:

“I still can’t believe this celebrity reached out to me.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi proud of SA creative getting global recognition

Mzansi was proud of the gent and showered him with sweet messages in the comments:

Mzansi was proud of a South African artist who got the recognition he deserved. Image: @earthtotre

Source: TikTok

@HluRocky1025 said:

“I really like the fact that he asked for permission and gave you a shout-out. A lot of big artists would never! An OG for real. Congratulations!”

@Tsabu wrote:

“Big ups to him for acknowledging art in all its forms and respecting the artist. Stunning.”

@Neo 🇿🇦 was proud:

“Dope. I'm shocked he asked, I literally saw a South African artist use Mike Tyson’s picture for their album cover. I wonder if he asked permission. I was curious about how these things work, big up.”

@kellykelly commented:

“Wow, so deserved, your art is insane!”

3 More stories by Briefly News

South Africans were excited to see a German dj making the crowd roar at a local club by playing one of the most famous Amampiano songs.

A Mzansi woman made waves online after shutting down an airport abroad with her performance of The Lion King's Circle of Life.

South Africans had goosebumps after watching a mashup video of all of the country's wins over the past decade.

Source: Briefly News