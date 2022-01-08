Summertime Madness: Skeem Star Actress Serves Goals While Filling Up Her Car

Shoki Mmola had people talking about her all weekend after she posted snaps of herself on social media

She shared images of herself putting petrol in her car wearing nothing but a bikini

The Skeem Saam actress went on to share more snaps of herself and her bikini body that she has put a lot of work into

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It's summertime and the weather is easy, perhaps too easy. Skeem Saam actress Shoki Mmola had people shocked when she posted snaps of herself wearing nothing but a bikini.

Shoki Mmola had people shook with her stunning bikini bod. Photo credit: @Shock.star

Source: Instagram

The reason the snaps went viral was that she was photographed at a petrol station while filling up her car.

Her bold move is perhaps her way of showing fans that she is more comfortable with herself and showing how far she has come on her body transformation journey.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

She posted a number of other snaps of herself flaunting her body on her Instagram page.

This is what her fans had to say about her stunning snaps

nthatimoshesh:

"Not Fair. That bod is"

mrs_dinaka_tsholanang_mabaswa:

"Ok Shoki...they can cancel all the bodies this year...you win ‍♀️‍♀️"

sharon_motloutsi:

"You look beautiful mama"

Shoki has been putting in the hard hours at the gym to get to where she is now and it seems to have all paid off.

'Skeem Saam' sparks black tax conversation as fans react to Sthoko's storyline

Skeem Saam's current storyline sparked a heated debate over black tax on social media. The fans of the show took to social media to react to the latest episode of the SABC 1 telenovela.

Sthoko, played by Innocent Sadiki, bought Christmas groceries for her family and her mom, MaNtuli, invited their relatives over for the festive season holidays. Sthoko asked her fam not to waste any food until her next salary in January as she's the only one with a paying job at the moment.

Peeps have been debating the latest episode and how it relates to many South African families. Some Twitter users slammed the breadwinner for asking her family not to waste the grocery until January while others said she's wrong because some of her family members took care of her while she wasn't working.

Source: Briefly News