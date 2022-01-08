Zahara Accused of Being Drunk in Tik Tok Video, People Share Their Reactions

Zahara shared a video of herself on Tik Tok having a good time, dancing in the street with an ice-cream

Some people accused the singer of being drunk in the video and urged her to get help

The majority of people who reacted to the video defended the singer and said that she was not drunk but is naturally a bubbly person

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Singer Zahara has caused quite a stir on social media after a Tik Tok video of her went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Zahara was just having a good time according to her fans. Photo credit: @_LeratoMabuza

Source: Twitter

People accused the singer of being drunk in the video while others defended her and said that she was just having a good time.

The video had a lot of people sharing their reactions online with some people being quite mean towards the singer.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Here is what social media users had to say who defended Zahara

@jaybadza47:

"Zahara literally minds her business, releases her music and has fun online. Why is there a desperate need to paint her as the poster child for failure and alcoholism? It is unkind, unnecessary and it needs to stop."

@MasekoValencia:

"I don’t think she’s drunk…. Just a bubbly Zahara being human like us."

@Mazaxmichael386:

"So every time Zahara enjoys herself people say she's drunk, yah neh, it's hard to be a celebrity in Mzansi."

@Nogabu:

"Zahara is very happy and that's it. Unfortunately, she is not going to comply with the celebrity lifestyle everyone wants her to."

Here are the reactions from tweeps who think that Zahara was drunk

@_LeratoMabuza:

"When you have time, leave alcohol alone."

@lavidaNOTA:

"I wish Zahara had someone that cared enough for her well being to ensure that she get’s whatever assistance she needs to be in a healthy mental state."

"That piano track is pure trash": Zahara’s clip of 'new song' receives backlash

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Zahara and amapiano are two words Mzansi did not expect to string together until a studio session video of the star surfaced online. The trending clip shows Zahara freestyling what sounds like a new amapiano song.

Fans were quick to express that the song was not a hit on Twitter. One social media user even complained that the star was making it difficult to stick up for her because of the experimental tune.

Fortunately, Zahara quickly cleared the air by revealing that the tune was made in good fun. The soulful singer also amusingly expressed her disbelief at fans thinking that she would ever release such a mess.

Source: Briefly News