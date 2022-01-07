Pearl Thusi Remembers Her Late Mom, Celebs React: “She’s With You All the Time”

Pearl Thusi took to Instagram recently to remember her late mother even though it has been 17 years since her passing

The media personality shared that she has shed a lot of tears for her mother as she died when she was still young

The stunner's celeb friends, such as MaMkhize and Nomcebo Zikode, took to her timeline to comfort the Queen Sono actress

Pearl Thusi took to social media to remember her late mother. The media personality lost her mom 17 years ago but she still misses her.

Pearl Thusi has remembered her late mom in a heartfelt post. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

The Queen Sono actress told her followers on Instagram on Wednesday that she sometimes finds herself crying when she thinks about her parent. She was still young when her mother passed away.

Her mom did not get a chance to watch her daughter on TV or enjoy the fruits of her success. According to TshisaLIVE, the stunner captioned her post:

"I could never count the tears that have fallen for you… #alwaysmissingyoumommy"

Pearl's celeb friends and fans took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to comfort her.

Shauwn Mkhize said:

"Ohhh babe, she is with you all the time."

Shashi Naidoo wrote:

"Sending you love angel."

Nomcebo Zikode commented:

"Beautiful family. May her soul rest in peace."

Jennifer Bala said:

"Never enough time will pass… sending you loads of hugs and lots of love."

taisha_t1 added:

"Prayers to you babe. I know the pain you go through, Ive lost my mom also... Just know she's smiling upon you for the incredible woman, mother and overall person you are, Queen."

Source: Briefly News