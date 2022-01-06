A woman got many people emotional when she organised a small birthday celebration for her nanny

In a video that has stirred reactions, the maid could not stop crying when she saw the huge cake her boss bought for her

The boss' family members all hugged the celebrant in an acute show of love that got social media users talking

A woman employed the service of an outfit called Royal Hugs Surprises to give her maid a befitting birthday celebration.

In an emotional video that has gone viral online, the maid could not believe it when she saw cameras focusing on her before she was presented with a big cake coming.

The maid cried when she got the birthday gift. Photo source: @royalhugsurprises

The woman got emotional

She cried and became so emotional. Her boss' kids took turns in hugging her to show her love. When the woman carried her cake, she was smiling.

Many people who reacted to the video said it is the sweetest video that they have seen in a long while.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

cedarswholesaleboss said:

"See tears dropping here also."

nofisatyekeen said:

"God will continue to bless the madam. Happy birthday ma, more life."

fob_koncepts said:

"Wow I cried too,God bless her and may God bless her boss in multiple folds in jesus name amen.Happy birthday ma."

mainquin_ said:

"She most have been a very good woman, cried watching this, just look at the Way the children hugged her passionately, you can tell she has a very good relationship with them, God bless her and happy birthday ma."

Another woman showed her maid love

Speaking of spoiling domestic workers, Briefly News previously reported that Katlego Ntloedibe filled the hearts of social media users with pure joy when she shared a post revealing the true love and respect she has for her “house manager”.

Taking to social media on her domestic worker’s birthday, Katlego thanked her for everything she does for her and her family.

Katlego spoiled her on her special day. Knowing that there is no way she could have achieved her dreams without the help of her “house manager,” Katlego felt the least she could do was make her birthday special.

