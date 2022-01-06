Halala: Winnie Mashaba Announces She Has Welcomed a Baby Girl Into the World

Gospel singer Winnie Mashaba has announced that she has welcomed her baby girl into the world

The excited award-winning musician took to social media to let her fans and friends know that she has become a mom to a daughter

The star's peers in the entertainment industry and her fans took to her comment section to congratulate her

Winnie Mashaba is now a momma to a baby girl. The gospel singer welcomed her bundle of joy to the world a few days ago.

Winnie Mashaba has welcomed her baby girl to the world. Image: @winnie_mashaba

Source: Instagram

The excited award-winning artist took to her socials to share her good news with her friends and fans. She showed gratitude to all the people who supported her while she was still pregnant.

According to TshisaLIVE, the star gave birth to her little daughter on 2 January. She captioned her Instagram post:

"I was blessed with a gorgeous baby girl. Oh Lord, I thank you. Thanks to all who wished me well during my pregnancy."

The musician's peers in the entertainment industry and her fans took to her comment section to congratulate her.

mmamoneoa wrote:

"I've never been this happy for someone I haven't met, congratulations mommy. May God guide you through motherhood."

nyambenichristine said:

"She shared a birthday with me, oh my God. Congratulations mama."

sunshine_sandz commented:

"Goosebumps!!! Modimo ke o mogolo, congratulations mama."

khaohelomodila wrote:

"An absolute epitome of Modimo wa Rena oa kgona. Congratulations, mommy."

lulamanogumla said:

"It's true God of Mount Zion fulfill his promises. AMEN."

mashao_sedibeng commented:

"God’s time is the best congratulations, Mmangwane."

Dr Rebecca Malope added:

"Oh, congratulations @winnie_mashaba. Sending both of you lots of love."

