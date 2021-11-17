Pearl Thusi Serves Major Hot Mom Vibes in Stunning Pics

Pearl Thusi is the queen of serving looks on her social media, the Queen Sono actress could hold a master class at this point

Pearl is not just beautiful on the outside but stunning on the inside too after showing that she is a girls girl and hyping Uncle Waffles

The media personality's latest posts definitely had the temperature rising on all timelines across the country

Pearl Thusi's followers were never ready for the content she released with her fierce photoshoot. Hot is purely an understatement for the flames, in her own words, it was sheer 'Pearlfection'.

After looking at Pearl Thusi's Instagram page, it is fully understandable why Emtee wrote an entire song about her. The stunning momma of two always treats her photoshoots like a real moment to unleash pure slayage.

Pearl is not only beautiful on the outside but radiates the same level of inner beauty. News24 reported that her friendship with DJ Zinhle is absolute goals as peeps admire their love and support for each other. The celeb recently even extended that love to up and coming DJ Uncle Waffles.

The actress had fans gasping for air after sharing snaps from her latest shoot. Pearl rocked a cut-out diamante number with feathers and matching dramatic eye makeup.

Pearl Thusi is an Uncle Waffles mega fan: “Take my money”

Briefly News reported that there's nothing sweeter than a celeb having a fangirl moment over another celeb. Pearl Thusi showed Uncle Waffles some major love on social media, sharing that she absolutely can't get enough of the DJ.

Uncle Waffles took Mzansi by storm when a video of her rocking a DJ set went viral. IOL reports that Waffle's caught so many people's eyes, that she even landed herself a follow from US rapper Drake.

The DJ has since been the talk of the town, having every weekend on her schedule fully booked with gig after gig, so much so that The South African reported that she will be heading overseas soon for her first set of international gigs.

Pearl Thusi recently shared that she might just be one of the biggest Uncle Waffle's fans in the country.

