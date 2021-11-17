Pearl Thusi Is an Uncle Waffles Mega Fan: “Take My Money”

Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi is a boss lady who never fails to support the girls in the industry, whether it's through emotional surprises or hyping them up

The actress revealed that she, just like many South African's, has fallen under the charms of the infectious groove master Uncle Waffles

Pearl shared a video of Uncle Waffles working her magic on the turntables as she professed her love to her, followers agreed that Waffles really is that girl

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

There's nothing sweeter than a celeb having a fangirl moment over another celeb. Pearl Thusi showed Uncle Waffles some major love on social media, sharing that she absolutely can't get enough of the DJ.

Pearl Thusi can't get enough of Uncle Waffles and peeps completely understand why. Image: @pearlthusi and @unclewaffffles

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles took Mzansi by storm when a video of her rocking a DJ set went viral. IOL reports that Waffle's caught so many people's eyes, that she even landed herself a follow from US rapper Drake.

The DJ has since been the talk of the town, having every weekend on her schedule fully booked with gig after gig, so much so that The South African reported that she will be heading overseas soon for her first set of international gigs.

Pearl Thusi recently shared that she might just be one of the biggest Uncle Waffle's fans in the country. The actress shared one of the famous videos of the DJ causing havoc at groove and captioned it:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"@unclewaffffles can take my money."

Followers joined Pearl's hype in the comments.

@simphiwe_ a wrote:

"I can never get tired of watching waffles bethun."

@theresamunondo added:

"I’m sure her energy and yours would heat up the whole world."

Pearl Thusi renders DJ Zinhle to tears with touching surprise, fans love this bestie duo

Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi are the walking talking definition of besties. Sharing her personal life with peeps, Zinhle is letting fans on a very emotional moment she shared with her bestie in the next episode of The Unexpected.

If you are a fan of the show then you will know how emotional it was for Zinhle to tell Pearl that she was expecting. Being besties, Pearl and Zinhle had planned to have their second children together, however, that did not pan out.

Pearl was over the moon when she heard Zinhle was pregnant and did not for a second feel anything less than overjoyed. Taking her role as bestie seriously, Pearl planned something extremely touching for Zinhle.

Dropping a sneak peek of the moment, Zinhle showed how Pearl rendered her to tears with a surprise that clearly meant the world to her.

Source: Briefly.co.za