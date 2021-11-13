“Wifey for Lifey”: Paris Hilton Ties the Knot, Shares Stunning Wedding Day Pics

Paris Hilton is making waves online after marrying her boyfriend of two years, Carter Reum

The pair tied the knot in Los Angeles at an absolutely star-studded event

Celebrity friends and fans took to the comments section to wish the newlyweds well

Paris Hilton is officially a married woman!

The reality star said "I do" at a star-studded ceremony held in Los Angeles to longtime boo, Carter Reum.

The three-day event was attended by famous faces such as guests Emma Roberts, Evan Ross, Bebe Rexha and Paula Abdul, News 24 reports.

Describing the big day, Hilton said she'll be documenting the extravaganza wedding in a 13 part reality show titled Paris in Love.

"I wanted fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale wedding," she said about the show.

She also shared some incredible snaps on the socials. The 40-year-old really is the most stunning bride.

Social media reactions

Friends and fans of the starlet headed online to share their congratulations with the newlywed. Check out some of the cool social media reactions below:

vanessahudgens said:

"Absolutely breathtaking."

ninaagdal said:

"You are a dream. Congratulations!"

bryanboy said:

"Congratulations Paris!!!!"

londonoli said:

"OMG Paris that dress is just amazing. Huge huge congratulations to you I’m so happy for you wowwwwwww."

carolinedamore said:

"The most stunning bride."

