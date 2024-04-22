The Shaka iLembe star Nomzamo Mbatha-Nxumalo recently graced the cover of the British Vogue magazine with other Mzansi celebs

The star was draped in clothes designed by South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu

The picture was shared on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha graced the cover of British Vogue. Image: @nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

When it comes to fashion, trust Nomzamo Mbatha's body to look good in just about anything. The star recently graced the cover of an international magazine along with other Mzansi celebs.

Nomzamo Mbatha graces British Vogue magazine

The internationally acclaimed actress Nomzamo Mbatha made headlines again on social media after she attended a recent Forbes Africa 2024 event and received the Women Africa Entertainer Award.

Recently, the former Isibaya star stunned and graced the cover of the British Vogue Magazine with other Mzansi celebs, who were dressed by the South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the picture of Nomzamo on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Nomzamo Nxumalo x Thebe Magugu for British Vogue."

See the post below:

Fans compliment Nomzamo Mbatha and Thebe Magugu

Shortly after Musa Khawula shared the picture of Nomzamo Mbatha on social media, many fans complimented the former Isibaya star and designer Thebe Magugu. See some of the comments below:

@Dingswayo_N she complimented:

"She's beautiful."

@Londy_Mazwide_ wrote:

"Zwide ka Langa."

@Thenjiewear said:

"Muhle uMaZwide."

@SnehBongekile shared:

"Ave emuhle uNomzamo."

philanimokoena_ responded:

"No one is doing it like you! Leader of the pack!"

trevor_stuurman replied:

"What an honour Tsala."

liya_kilani commented:

"Yazi sana!!!! I need to get me this dress! Because absolutely beautiful!"

tycoonjackson mentioned:

"Luxury has a new definition, @thebemagugu this is luxury."

