DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi are serving bestie goals in the latest episode of The Unexpected and fans cannot wait for it

Taking to social media Zinhle dropped a clip showing an emotional moment she shared with Pearl while pregnant

Fans cannot wait to see exactly what went down that day as they just love the bond Zinhle and Pearl have

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi are the walking talking definition of besties. Sharing her personal life with peeps, Zinhle is letting fans on a very emotional moment she shared with her bestie in the next episode of The Unexpected.

Pearl Thusi renders DJ Zinhle to tears when she dropped a bestie surprise she knew would get her going. Image: @zinhle

Source: Instagram

If you are a fan of the show then you will know how emotional it was for Zinhle to tell Pearl that she was expecting. Being besties, Pearl and Zinhle had planned to have their second children together, however, that did not pan out.

Pearl was over the moon when she heard Zinhle was pregnant and did not for a second feel anything less than overjoyed. Taking her role as bestie seriously, Pearl planned something extremely touching for Zinhle.

Dropping a sneak peek of the moment, Zinhle showed how Pearl rendered her to tears with a surprise that clearly meant the world to her.

Take a look:

By the looks of the comment section, fans cannot wait to see what went down. If there is one bestie duo Mzansi love to see, it is Zinhle and Pearl. Eyeball emojis flooded the comment section of Zinhle’s post.

@ntomboxolodeleki77 had a giggle:

“It's @pearlthusi for me xa esithi don't get mad.”

@slimmyrue is counting down:

“Can't wait❤️”

@china_mashinini thinks she knows what went down:

“I think it's only Zinhle who would ask why at her own baby shower ”

@chantell_reloaded is on it:

“ Never gonna miss it.”

