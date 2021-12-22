Skeem Saam' s current storyline sparked a huge debate on the timeline after Sthoko told her family not to finish the Christmas grocery until January next year

Sthoko's mom, MaNtuli, invited her relatives over for the festive season after her daughter bought the grocery

The viewers of the show have been discussing how black tax affects many Mzansi families after the epic episode aired on Tuesday night

Skeem Saam's current storyline sparked a heated debate over black tax on social media. The fans of the show took to social media to react to the latest episode of the SABC 1 telenovela.

Sthoko, played by Innocent Sadiki, bought Christmas groceries for her family and her mom, MaNtuli, invited their relatives over for the festive season holidays. Sthoko asked her fam not to waste any food until her next salary in January as she's the only one with a paying job at the moment.

Peeps have been debating the latest episode and how it relates to many South African families. Some Twitter users slammed the breadwinner for asking her family not to waste the grocery until January while others said she's wrong because some of her family members took care of her while she wasn't working.

@zama_siyabonga wrote:

"The Ntulis are inconsiderate, how can they visit 4 days b4 Xmas yet they know it's only Sthoko who works in both families. Food will finish before the 25th."

@Nomtha_B said:

"She'll be expecting Sthoko to buy groceries futhi when she clearly said the grocery must last until the end of Jan."

@sthabi_thabitha commented:

"There is a Sthoko in every family."

@nopriz92 wrote:

"Wow Sthoko... They raise your kids and sacrifice their livelihood for your mom. Today you wanna act like they slit your throat over a lunch? Wawu."

@pearlszeka said:

"Mara naye Sthoko, malume has supported her family and has done more for her family... because this time she brought groceries... Umuncu. She must rest..."

@nselebano added:

"It was wrong when it happened to Kwaito, and it's still wrong now that it's happening to Sthoko. MaNtuli as the mother should make the means to provide for her family. Sthoko should just take Clement and carry her own burden."

