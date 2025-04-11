Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla told Nylon that she is sitting on a stash of unreleased rap songs

She previously hinted that her sophomore album will take a different direction than her self-titled debut

Tyla is confident in her rapping abilities and wants to surprise her fans by showing that she is more than one genre

Tyla disclosed that she has recorded rap songs ready to be released.

After taking over the world with her singing voice, Tyla may spring a surprise by stepping into the rap game.

Tyla became a global phenomenon with her hit single Water. The smash hit fuses Amapiano with pop and R&B to deliver Tyla’s signature melodic sound. Music fans are waiting for what Tyla will unleash on her sophomore album, which she hinted will take a different direction from her self-titled debut.

Tyla discusses her musical influences

It turns out that Tyla might surprise fans after disclosing in her Nylon cover feature that she is not limiting herself to one genre or sound.

The Push 2 Start hitmaker revealed this after being asked if there’s a Pop star she wanted to emulate as a kid. She said she never idolised one artist but drew influence from a range of artists from different genres and created her own sound from everything she loved.

“I never really studied specific artists. Whatever songs, performances, music videos I liked, I just obsessed over those individual things. It was very broad. Pop stars, rappers, R&B singers. It started with the sound of music I wanted to make, because I knew that I wanted to do something completely different from what I’ve heard before. I was making anything and everything,” Tyla said.

Tyla ready to release rap songs

She revealed that she has recorded songs from different genres, including some “full-on rap songs,” which she intends to release someday.

“I have full-on rap songs. Full-on R&B. Full-on amapiano. I played a lot and found a mixture that felt like me,” she explained.

When asked what a typical Tyla rap song would sound like, Tyla simply described it as hot and expressed her desire to show people she’s not afraid to experiment.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s hot. I’m excited to show people that I’m more diverse than they think. I want to take my time with my artistry and give whatever feels right for that moment. So, one day, you’re going to get that Tyla rap song,” Tyla said.

Tyla shared that she has recorded rap music ready for release.

Ciara ready to work with Tyla

Regarding the type of music, Tyla's fans can expect a new song with US singer Ciara.

Briefly News reported that Ciara is eyeing a collaboration with Tyla. The Body Party singer hailed Tyla for making infectious music. Ciara emphasised that it is very important for her to make people dance.

Music fans expressed excitement at the possibility of Ciara and Tyla collaborating on a song together. Fans gave the collaboration the thumbs up and revealed why it would be a great idea for the two singers to work together.

