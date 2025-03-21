Tyla has announced that her sophomore studio album will be released in 2025 and hinted at taking a new direction

The South African singer said she has already started recording the new sound and fans are ecstatic

Many people are speculating whether Tyla's new sound will be Amapiano, Afrobeats or Pop music

Tyla will be releasing her new album in 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Gear up Tygers, Tyla will be releasing her sophomore album this year and it will sound like nothing you have ever expected.

What Tyla's new album will sound like

When interviewed by Billboard, Tyla announced that she would be exploring a new sound which is a shift from the one she introduced in her debut album TYLA.

Her sophomore album will still have some elements of her original sound, however with the change she has experienced with her newfound fame, Tyla said it will be different.

"New album. I've changed a lot in a short amount of time because I was kind of forced to with how fast I had to adapt to everything. I don't think it's going to be the same energy [as Tyla] at all, especially with what I've started making. It's different, but also still Tyla."

Her fanpage @chartstyla shared the news on X and sparked a wave of different reactions.

Her first project placed her in the spotlight and has helped her scoop numerous accolades. Her smash hit Water was the very first song by a solo artist in Mzansi to make the US Billboard Hot 100 in 55 years. She also won a Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024.

Tyla then went on to win even more awards including an MTV Video Music Award for Best Afrobeats Video, a Billboard Music Award for Top Afrobeats Artist, as well as a BET Award for Best New Artist.

Just recently, Tyla was crowned the World Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Tyla's sophomore album will be released in 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Peeps debate what Tyla's new sound will be like

Here are some of the reactions to Tyla's new sound.

@adaobiakwaugo argued:

"I bet she will focus more now on Afrobeats, it is the only genre that gave her a platform."

@augustinjupiter guessed:

"She’s definitely going more Pop."

@kuntmagnolia advised:

"She should do house infused amapiano next, like think water but produced by kaytranada/disclosure."

@1stevergirl said:

'There is this girl who created the Push to Start mashup that I can't get out of my head. Made me really excited to hear Tyla on different beats."

@shizzyshane21 compared her to Rihanna:

"This is how Rih was sounding in interviews before she came back with Good Girl Gone Bad. She's coming."

@Gerald17Austin shared:

"Afropop/Rnb. Tyla, you are so good for that."

@galsen00221 exclaimed:

"Please, no Afrobeat! Or maybe just one song."

