Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo Edition Season 5 contestant Siphesihle Mabaso spoke exclusively to Briefly News about her music career

The rising star's talents and resilience shone on the show right up until her very last moment before getting evicted

But, it's only the beginning for Siphesihle, she dished on her musical ambitions and what fans can look forward to from her

Known as the woman who always injected energy by singing in the house, Siphesihle Mabaso's passion for music runs deep. The Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant spoke exclusively to Briefly News about what her fans can expect from her music journey.

How being on Big Brother Mzansi influenced Siphesihle as a musician

Siphesihle Mabaso's musical aspirations took a new turn when she entered the Big Brother house. The rising star shared that she got the opportunity to engage with the other contestants, polishing her networking skills.

"I’m so happy about the fact that it has reinforced my music aspirations. The show put me in an environment where I had to adapt, think on my feet and connect with different personalities, all of which are key in the music and media industry," she told Briefly News.

The DJ shared the Afro sub-genres she is more drawn to, however noted that she is not trying to limit herself.

"Currently l gravitate towards Afro (Afro-soul, Afro-pop, Afro-house) however l am not boxing myself."

Mabaso is part of a band called TouChē with another talented DJ called Lelo Mkhwanazi.

Music keeps Siphesihle Mabaso going

The beauty further unpacked how her music journey began. Having kickstarted her DJing career in 2017, Siphesihle said her love for the art began way before that.

"My musical journey started with pure passion," she emphasised. "I’ve always been drawn to music and how it makes life so fulfilling. l love how it moves me, revitalises me and makes me feel so alive," she passionately said.

"Growing up l was always singing just like l did in the house. l always knew l wanted to do music. My love for sound eventually made me explore DJing in 2017 and once l got behind the decks properly in 2021, l knew this was for me as well."

When she was evicted during last Sunday night's eviction show, Siphesihle shared a few words with her fans, alerting them that she was coming for everything.

"Look out for music, gigs, presenting and MCing. Listen, the sky is the limit," she said enthusiastically.

When asked which artist she wishes to work with, Mabaso said her list is endless.

Big Brother Mzansi helped elevate Siphesihle Mabaso's career

Siphesihle has formed a fanbase called CeeFires and they showed her immense support on social media during and after her time on the show. The singer seized the opportunity to showcase her talents on the show, garnering even more fans.

She described Big Brother Mzansi as a platform that creatives can use to elevate their respective careers.

"Big Brother is not just a show, but a massive platform that can propel you forward and drastically change your life. You are introduced to a wider audience. You get so much visibility and this amplifies anything you’d like to venture into. With a lot of hard work, consistency and grit, no one can stop you but yourself."

Mabaso recently took to social media to thank her fans once again for their unwavering support. She posted an alluring Instagram photo holding a bouquet of roses with a sweet note from her fans.

In the comments section, scores of her supporters affirmed that her career is about to take off beyond her wildest dreams.

Ayanda Zono wished:

"May God bless you with a lot of opportunities mama. You’re so talented and we are behind you all the way. Thank you for standing with Uyanda too. We see you and appreciate you."

Ches Nkono remarked:

"We love you together with your flaws, know that we got you every step of your new journey and that's all that matters, knowing that CeeFires got your back. Finally block out all the noise!"

Olwethu Lesh gushed:

"Good luck on all the beautiful things waiting for you Sihle. You are such a beautiful soul. Looking gorgeous. You also have brains and talents. All the best mama."

