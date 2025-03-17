Reality TV star and musician Siphesihle Mabaso has been evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house

The musician and DJ shared her first words after her eviction, saying fans should look out for her in the entertainment space

Siphesihle Mabaso's manager shared with Briefly News what made her stand out and make it this far in the competition

'Big Brother Mzansi's Siphesihle Mabaso has been evicted from the house. Image: @siphesihlemabaso

Source: Instagram

The sky is the limit for Mpumalanga's finest, Siphesihle Mabaso. The rising musician and DJ was the latest housemate to get the chop from the Big Brother Mzansi competition.

What Siphesihle Mabaso has to say after eviction

Following her eviction on Sunday night, along with Mshini from Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo Edition, Siphesihle Mabaso shared a few words to her supporters. Mabaso is optimistic about her future in the entertainment space and she advised her fans to look out for her.

"Look out for music, gigs, presenting and MCing. Listen, the sky is the limit," she said enthusiastically. "I am coming for everything," she added.

Siphesihle Mabaso further thanked her supporters for continuously voting for her week in and week out. "I am so humbled and grateful. I did not think I would make it this far. That is only because of you guys, those who voted and shouted me out. You have contributed to my journey," she said.

Watch the X video posted by @BBMzansi below:

Speaking on behalf of Siphesihle, her manager, Senzo Phakathi, told Briefly News what made her stand out in the Big Brother Mzansi house.

"Siphesihle has always had a strong TV personality and is a very social person. Big Brother was the perfect platform for her to showcase her ability to live among different characters while staying true to herself."

Siphesihle was the only housemate from the Mpumalanga province.

'Big Brother Mzansi' Siphesihle Mabaso said the sky is the limit. Image: Big Brother Mzansi

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Siphesihle getting evicted

Her supporters have shared some comforting words with Siphesihle and wished her all the best.

@Keagh_Bathong hailed:

"The sky is indeed the limit, my girl. You will do exceptionally well. You gave this competition your all. All the best."

@MadamSpeaker19 replied:

"She was, hands down, the most marketable housemate this season. The baddest of the season. No one comes close!! Go flourish, my sweetheart. You have made yourself and all of us proud! Here's to your success."

@Khosi_Khosicle stated:

"The only marketable and brand-friendly housemate of this season, Siphesihle. Ohhh, big things are awaiting for her outside, and may she get managers that will push her."

@ndailenoshisho shared:

"I am very content that Siphesihle will win big. She has so many talents."

@headgirl10111 said:

"You have a big chance of becoming the most successful housemate outside. We love you girl."

