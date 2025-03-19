South Africans dragged Toya Delazy when a new video of her singing went viral on social media

The Pump It On singer has been trending for all the wrong reasons as people questioned her mental health

Now, Toya was the talk of the town when she sang about parliament and how they were mistreating a king

South African UK-based singer Toya Delazy is still going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Toya Delazy had many people concerned over her mental health following a new video. Image: @toyadelazy

Source: Instagram

Toya Delazy releases new Gqom track

The granddaughter of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has tried to introduce a new sound she calls Afro-rave. However, snippets of her singing songs from the yet-to-be-established genre have only landed her on the trends list for all the wrong reasons.

Toya Delazy sang the acoustic version of her unreleased track Phalamende, playing a musical instrument. The video went viral; according to the star, people love the anthem. She claimed her song has reached 500K views.

"Hey guys! ‘Phalamende’ bop is out on these streets causing chaos. Thank you! for all the support for the acoustic version which now has over half a million views."

After seeing the song's success, Toya released the full version as a gqom track on Spotify. On X, she explained what the track means.

"Celebrating the release of my new single Phalamende Already on the Top 5 GQOM Power House playlist on Spotify. ‘Phalamende’ means parliament in Zulu and it’s about indigenous communities uniting for change and standing for their values in our world & not being counted out!"

Listen to the snippet of the song on X:

Why Mzansi is concerned for Toya Delazy

For many people, Toya Delazy's videos depict a behaviour that is out of character. This would not be the first time the star trends for all the wrong reasons. People questioned her mental health after a string of videos showed her in a negative light.

Toya Delazy had people confused over her new sound. Image: toyadelazy

Source: Instagram

Reacting to MacPercy's X video, peeps had this to say:

@Mcebo_Ndumiso laughed:

"I blame the camera person, they are in the wrong. How can they film this without laughing? Hhayi"

@Real_Precious_M asked:

"I used to love Toya Delazy. What happened to her mara?"

@ISephara asked:

"What the hell did we just listen to? No, man!"

@XtraPolitics asked:

"Can seomeoe call LADGAC or Mr Moloto?"

@KRamaila41737 exclaimed:

"Wow...this kind of music is not understood by anyone, because these are spirit music. I love it and I love it. Dr Phillip Tabane, Tu-Nokwe, Bra Zim Ncawane, Blacksunshine, Selaelo Selota, Vusi Mahlasela, Madala Kunene and many legends gave us this Spirit music!"

@ja_nosipho

"Hehehe. Last year I went to a friend's wedding in Glasgow, Scotland. The night before the wedding we went out for drinks and then the next thing Toya is on stage performing. The people absolutely loved her. I ended up going to another show of hers in London. Her Afrorave is nice."

Toya Delazy's bizarre performance

In a previous report from Briefly News, Toya Delazy made headlines once again on social media following her bizarre performance.

Many people were stunned by Toya Delazy's behaviour while performing on stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News