Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has dropped the visuals of his first song for 2025

Mufasa took to his X account and announced the release of the highly anticipated visuals

Netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions with some suggesting it was worthy of an award

Cassper Nyovest has dropped the 'Kusho Bani' music video. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Award-winning musician Cassper Nyovest is pushing his first song for 2025, Kusho Bani, despite the hate it has received online. The rapper's persistence is paying off after the song secured the top spot on Metro FM's top 30.

Cassper Nyovest releases Kusho Bani music video

Mufasa also recently celebrated Kusho Bani reaching a million streams on various digital streaming platforms. Cassper Nyovest has caused a buzz on social media after releasing the Kusho Bani music video. The rapper announced that he had released the video on his YouTube channel on his X account, saying:

“Kusho Bani Music video OUT NOW!"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to Kusho Bani music video

Cassper Nyovest's music video for Kusho Bani sparked debate in the comments. Fans loved the video with some calling it a music video of the year contender. Others suggested he should have included his wife Pulane Mojaki in the video. However, several netizens felt the music video fell short considering Cassper Nyovest spent big bucks on it.

Here are some of the comments:

@sibusisomo praised:

“That's a masterpiece; please keep up the excellent work.”

@m_mrcool replied:

“1. Too nice abuti mara “move for me” music video still wins. 2. I was expecting Aus’ Pulane on that “have you seen my wife” part.😣3. Too Clean 8.5/10 and that 1.5 is for not including your wife. 4. Music video of the year contender.🫡”

@SenzoTakeOne queried:

“I thought that was the most expensive video. Where did the money go kanti? Hiring the lowrider or the mansion? Looks like every good music video.”

@Izzy_Luabeya suggested:

“If I was the director, I’d ask your wife to be in the video as the song is popular because of the verse “Have you seen my wife”. Have her walk towards the car, pan the camera from her legs all the way up to her face as she joins you in a car and looks at you and smiles. But great video.”

@hofigroup said:

“This video was sold as "the greatest thing to come in 2025" yet there's NO art direction. It's just him and the girls making hand gestures with the lowrider at his house which everyone knows by now. It is really good quality in terms of camera work, but that's about it.”

Cassper Nyovest is over the moon after dropping 'Kusho Bani' visuals. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest announces Fill Up 2025 to silence haters

Briefly News reported how Cassper Nyovest's Kusho Bani has received so much hate but it has fuelled the rapper's competitive side.

After popular podcasters, MacG and Sol Phenduka called him a washed-up rapper, the Good For That rapper announced the return of his iconic Fill Up concerts. His last Fill Up concert was Fill Up Mmabatho in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News