It seems that Big Brother Mzansi fans want to see alum Ashley Ogle working with big South African brands

A fan begged the Era By DJ Zinhle founder to consider working with her, saying she would be a great fit to the company

The fan said Ashley Ogle, who has already had a stint on a radio station, aligns with the brand

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Ashley Ogle eyed for DJ Zinhle collaboration. Image: djzinhle, ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle's fans are making sure their fave is well-fed and getting that bag following her eviction from Big Brother Mzansi.

Fans beg DJ Zinhle to consider signing Ashley Ogle

Taking to social media recently, Ashley Ogle's fans spoke about her working with the award-winning DJ Zinhle. The fan, Anna Munyela, said Ashley is currently a hot topic and working with her would be beneficial. Also, the fact that she is fashion-forward, adding that she aligns with Era By DJ Zinhle's brand.

"Bestie, you are a marketing genius. So, we, as Ashley Ogle fans, believe you should use this opportunity to work with her because she is currently in the spotlight. And has a fashion sense that aligns with your brand," the fan wrote.

What has Ashley been up to since her eviction

The Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo Edition alumni has been working with the likes of singer Cici on The Love Tour with Cici and Friends, which took place at Playhouse in Durban on 1 March 2025.

Ashley Ogle also made an appearance on Gagasi FM as she was the co-host of The Midday Connexion with DJ Sonic on 4 March from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Ashley said time on the station was nothing short of amazing: "Had an amazing time co-hosting @gagasifm. Such a great experience: good vibes, great energy, and even better people. Until next time!"

'Big Brother Mzansi' alumni Ashley Ogle was on Gagasi FM as a co-host. Image: ashleyogle98

Source: Twitter

Fans rally behind Ashley for gig with DJ Zinhle

This is how some of Ashley Ogle's fans reacted to the plea to work with the Umlilo hitmaker.

@Nonhlanhla3123 shared:

"She was actually wearing era earrings on her appearance at the @Cici love tour."

@lunathi_Qha asked:

"Bestie, Ashley would be ecstatic to work with your brand. Kindly consider working with Ashley Ogle."

@bridgetkho46177 stated:

"Yebo bestie, don't sleep on our Ashley. Asomblief bestie."

@justyazee pleaded:

"DJ Zinhle, out national bestie, here’s your homie Ash_leyogle. She’s the most influential at the moment. Please work with her chommy."

@lunathi_Qha asked:

"Bestie Ashley knows you and wears your brand. Kindly consider working with her."

However, some fans said Ashley would not be a great fit for DJ Zinhle's brand. One argued, "That would be the downfall of Zinhle. This girl is not nice at all. I only liked her just because uBhuti really loves her otherwise, her behavior is trashy!!"

Fans unearth old photo of Ashley in high school

In a previous report from Briefly News, an adorable throwback picture of Ashley Ogle went viral on social media.

The photo shows a younger Ashley smiling from ear to ear while rocking a Grosvenor Girls High School uniform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News