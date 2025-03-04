Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle had her first radio stint on 4 March on Gagasi FM

This week on Tuesday, Ashley was the co-host of The Midday Connexion with DJ Sonic from 12 pm to 3 pm

Fans are ready for the reality TV star to shine in the entertainment space, saying she has a natural talent

South Africa is not ready for the force that is Ashley Ogle. The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate recently made her radio debut on Gagasi FM.

Ashley Ogle shines on Gagasi FM

On Tuesday, 4 March 2025, Ashley Ogle joined DJ Sonic as the co-host of The Midday Connexion from 12 pm to 3 pm. On social media, the radio station announced the star's inclusion on the midday show.

Ashley reacted to her stint on Gagasi FM, saying it was a wonderful experience and that she met great people.

"Had an amazing time co-hosting @gagasifm. Such a great experience: good vibes, great energy, and even better people. Until next time!"

Check out the cool photos she posted on Instagram.

Responding to Ashley's post, the team thanked her for spending some time in the studio, saying she is a vibe to be around.

"Thank you so much for coming through. You are such a vibe!"

Fans react to Ashley Ogle's inclusion on Gagasi FM

Mzansi is ready for the reality TV star to make her mark in the entertainment industry. She was recently seen twerking with Cici. People were thoroughly entertained, and many said she was a natural talent.

djhappygal sa gushed:

"Our Makoti. You are so beautiful."

@Mbali_khuzwayo_ said:

"The way I’ve been laughing. I’m enjoying today’s session so much yoh syabonga."

@NtombenhleMamba exclaimed:

"Booked and Busy. Queen Mother.! ASHLEY OGLE THE CO HOST."

@PamelaP65684387 remarked:

"Awww see my baby wearing her beautiful crown and gracing her beautiful personality there! I'm so proud of you Queen."

@Iamphumi_m stated:

"Listening to the radio, Ash you are doing amazing. thank you, Gagasi, for giving Ash this amazing opportunity."

@tenhaggggggg1 suggested:

"You guys should consider bringing her on like once a week. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed listening to her."

@BhunganeSiphesi said:

"Ashley is born for this."

@Maine_rawalpin2 shared:

"I'm listening, and I'm enjoying every minute of it."

@AshiyanaMa22503 replied:

"This was so cool. I enjoyed listening. From the host and co host, the songs. The 3 hours were worth it. The host made our Ashley very comfortable."

@ms_ipelengL gushed:

"Please know this production, I've never tuned in to this station before, but today I'm here because of Ashley mfazi ka buti."

Fans unearth old photo of Ashley in high school

In a previous report from Briefly News, a cute throwback picture of Ashley Ogle went viral on social media after fans played a hilarious wrong-answers-only guessing game with her photo.

The former housemate had a blast as she was seen on video twerking with singer Cici, which went viral on social media, sparking concerns about their friendship as people called Cici an opportunist.

