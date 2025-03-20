Radio personality Anele Mdoda has entertained Uyanda's fanbase after they pressured her to vote for Uyanda on Big Brother Mzansi

Fans have been rallying for the Eastern Cape based teacher to win the coveted prize of R2 million

Some people have called out the lack of celebrities, especially from the Eastern Cape, who are not vocal about supporting him

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo Edition Season 5 is nearing its finals and Mzansi has pledged their support for their favourite housemate to win.

Anele Mdoda has shared her opinion on the campaign by fans to vote for Uyanda on 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: zintathu, @uyanda_hlangabezo

Source: Instagram

Who is Anele Mdoda supporting on Big Brother Mzansi

947 radio presenter Anele Mdoda has added her voice to the mounting calls from Uyanda's fanbase to vote for him on Big Brother Mzansi.

On social media, especially Facebook, fans have been showing the Eastern Cape based teacher immense support. They have called on all of his fans in Mzansi to vote for him so he could win the prize of R2 million.

After being spammed on her social media pages to vote for him, Anele asked her followers on X about this.

Mzansi calls out EC celebs for not supporting Uyanda

After realising the lack of celebrities, especially from the Eastern Cape, who are not vocal about supporting him, as opposed to Sweet Guluva, fans heightened the call to support him.

Just recently, several celebrities have pledged to support Sweet Guluva including Ngizwe Mchunu, who even said he must pay lobola for Ashley Ogle.

Uyanda Hlangabezo is a teacher from Gqeberha. He mentioned during his diary sessions that one of his goals is to pay for transportation for some of the kids who have to walk long distances to get to and from school.

Fans are pledging to vote for Uyanda on 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: uyanda_hlangabezo

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the post, people on social media had this to say:

@LaSource1234 exclaimed:

"Guys, please VOTE UYANDA! There's no confirmed winner here! Voting lines are still open for a reason! PLEASE VOTE FOR UYANDA!"

@BoitumeloThom12 replied:

"In the years of me watching the show this is the first time I’m willing to donate towards gifts for someone."

@Noyise43894539 shared:

"It makes sense that Uyanda wins. Yes, Guluva is my fave, but The Teacher has to win."

@BrunoSigwela said:

"My people are showing so much love there on Facebook for Uyanda and I genuinely hope they are literally VOTING for uMnqoma."

@thandekakay shared:

"As a Zulu girl born and bred in Kwazulu Natal. I'm proud to say I'm voting for Uyanda iDyani kwedini. I'm voting for him because I'm not biased. He deserves the money more ..no ship, competitive rama or romances. He delivered hands down."

@mpho_khumalo1 replied:

"I’m starting to think this Sweet Guluva random comments and celebs mentioning him is a paid promo. Uyanda is just a teacher from Ezilalini and probably can’t afford to do that. He really needs our honest votes."

Uyanda buys cosmetics for friend Abobo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uyanda was one of four Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemates who received an envelope ahead of the boiler room session on Wednesday.

During his boiler room session, Uyanda chose to be selfless and bought skincare products worth R10K for himself and his friend Abobo

Source: Briefly News