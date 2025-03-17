South African singer Liyema Pantsi recently praised the Big Brother Mzansi housemate Uyanda for making it to the final

This was after three housemates, Abobo, Siphesihle and Mshini got evicted from the game show on Sunday, 16 March 2025

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Liyema praising Uyanda

Songstress Liyema Pantsi sang praises for Uyanda. Image: @liyema_pantsi, @uyanda_hlangabezo

After weeks and weeks of voting, housemate Uyanda had made it to the final top 5 of Big Brother Mzansi season 5 and many couldn't be more happier.

Recently, the former Big Brother Mzansi star and songstress Liyema Pantsi praised the fellow housemate for making it to the finals despite being provoked and bullied by other housemates.

The star shared her praises on social media.

Netizens react to Liyema praising Uyanda

Shortly after the star praised Uyanda for making it to the finals, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@regkagrik commented:

"Uyanda all the way. Your words mean something. Thanks, Liliza. #UyandaHlangabezo #BBMzansi."

@Tokologo_maps replied:

"Guys don’t be emotional over a game haibo?? Uyanda was rooting for Liyema and she’s only reciprocating the same energy.. ei fans of this show bandla hayi."

@YhuHaiSan responded:

"I've been waiting to see something like this considering how much he rooted for you, thank you Liema."

@SamuelSa55352 wrote:

"Uyanda was the biggest Lily last year, he campaigned so hard for Liema. I’m not even his fan but thank you for supporting him."

@KanyoKngwendu said:

"Why are you so embarassing? Should Liema support a person just because her fans are supporting them? Uyanda WAS/IS a Lilly. He went all out for Liema so it's only fair for her to reciprocate the favour, ningena phi nina? Niyadika maarn."

‘BBMzansi’ star Uyanda made it to the final top 5. Image: @uyanda_hlangabezo

Mshini's time inside the Big Brother Mzansi house revisited

During her stay in the Big Brother Mzansi house, Mshini won the Head of House games on Day 43. She also won the Chillers Punch Task on Day 58 with Sweet Guluva.

Mshini also set tongues wagging on social media after revealing that she revealed to the housemates that she failed her learner's test and had to pay R1.8K to get it illegally. In a light conversation with the other housemates, Mshini made this revelation while the other housemates tried to divert the topic away from this.

Uyanda and Abobo's bromance in Big Brother Mzansi melts hearts

Meanwhile, one of the 30-year-old educator’s highlights in the Big Brother Mzansi house was his bromance with fellow housemate Uyanda. Uyanda melted hearts after buying cosmetics worth R10,000 for himself and Abobo.

Uyanda left viewers in their feels when he chose to be selfless during a boiler room session on Wednesday, 19 February 2025. When given a choice by Biggie to buy an item for himself only, Uyanda chose the second option to buy skincare products for himself and Abobo.

Siphesihle shares her 1st words after being evicted

Briefly News previously reported that the reality TV star and musician Siphesihle Mabaso also shared her plans after being evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house.

The musician and DJ shared her first words after her eviction, saying fans should look out for her in the entertainment space.

