Abobo was one of three people who were evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house on Sunday 16 March

The educator from Khayelitsha, Cape Town, was evicted alongside Mshini and Siphesihle

After Big Brother Mzansi confirmed Abobo's eviction, netizens flooded the comments with emotional reactions

Abobo got evicted from 'BBMzansi' house. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: Original

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Abobo got evicted from the reality show on Sunday, 16 March, alongside fellow contestants Mshini and Siphesihle.

Several netizens were emotional after learning that their boy Abobo, born Abongile Salli, had also been evicted. Big Brother Mzansi shared news of Abobo’s eviction on X. Big Brother Mzansi wrote:

“uBestie ka Uyanda, madoda. 🥲 Waphela kanjalo umcimbi for Abobo. He came in strong but didn’t do enough to stay in the game.”

See the post below:

Netizens react to Abobo's eviction

Shortly after Big Brother Mzansi confirmed Abobo’s eviction, viewers of the reality TV series flooded the comments with reactions. Several netizens were emotional that Abobo had been evicted and wished him well as he settled to life after Big Brother Mzansi. Here are some of the comments:

@Ndoniyamanzi_b said:

“You played a clean game bhutie. May your doors of opportunity open wide, leading to fulfilling paths. Your friendship with Uyanda was beautiful to watch🙏🏽✨ @_abobo.”

@Lerato_2 replied:

“I'm Uyanda’s fan, but I've always voted Abobo. He was good for Uyanda's sanity in that house, and they loved each other! All the best Abobo. Thank you for your presence. We tried saving you the best way we can, but God had other plans.”

@Ayabong81838348 responded:

“You played a fantastic game, bro. You were the realest since day one. I hope you achieve all your dreams.”

@Mbali_J_Base observed:

“All Uyanda’s friends are gone. He’s really alone now in that house😭”

Netizens reacted to Abobo getting evicted from 'BBMzansi' house. Image: abongilesalli

Source: Instagram

Uyanda and Abobo's bromance in Big Brother Mzansi melts hearts

Meanwhile, one of the 30-year-old educator’s highlights in the Big Brother Mzansi house was his bromance with fellow housemate Uyanda.

Uyanda melted hearts after buying cosmetics worth R10,000 for himself and Abobo. Uyanda left viewers in their feels when he chose to be selfless during a boiler room session on Wednesday, 19 February 2025. When given a choice by Biggie to buy an item for himself only, Uyanda chose the second option to buy skincare products for himself and Abobo.

Mshini shares her plans after being evicted from Big Brother Mzansi

Meanwhile, fellow Big Brother Mzansi housemate Mshini, who was also evicted with Abobo, recently shared her plans as she settles to life outside the house.

In a video shared on the Big Brother Mzansi official X account, Mshini also shared her first thoughts after being evicted.

She expressed gratitude to her fans for keeping her in the show as long as they could.

Siphesihle shares her 1st words after being evicted

Reality TV star and musician Siphesihle Mabaso also shared her plans after being evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house

The musician and DJ shared her first words after her eviction, saying fans should look out for her in the entertainment space.

