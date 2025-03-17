Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Beekaygave a hilarious reaction to the recent Sunday night evictions

Beekay celebrated Nate and Sweet Guluva as they were placed in the finals of the reality TV competition

Netizens reacted to the Instagram story post saying he was being messy and petty, while others celebrated his friendship with Sweet Guluva

Former 'Big Brother Mzansi' housemate Beekay reacted to the remaining finalists. Image: beekay_rsa

Source: Instagram

Following the latest Big Brother Mzansi evictions on Sunday, 16 March, Beekay was one of the people to add his opinion on the frenzy.

Beekay posts hilarious post following evictions

On the latest live broadcast of the reality TV show Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo Edition, Mshini Lekwadu, Siphesihle Mabaso and Abobo were sent home. Taking to his Instagram account, Beekay laughed at those sent packing and celebrated the remaining housemates, Sweet Guluva and Nate.

"Pirates won. Arsenal won. Nate is in the finals. SweetGuluva is in the finals. What a wonderful day!!" he exclaimed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A fan, @symply_kimm laughed at the post and shared it on X.

Mzansi reacts to Beekay's Instagram post

Sharing thoughts on the post, Mzansi poked fun at Beekay's pettiness as he celebrated his friend Sweet Guluva.

@Ndoniyamanz_i said:

"See how he started with his marshmallow? Very demure, very cutesy, BeeNate to the world."

@ThandekaMa88474 exclaimed:

"Add that Mshini got evicted. The one who has been saving!"

@SandraBoad35888 said:

"Nate wrote this for Beekay. He has been controlling him."

@realitytvm shared:

"Beeekay is an Arsenal fan. Oh now I know why I still had bias for him even tho I support Ashley."

@coolestflower laughed:

"I love him. That fanbase really thought they were carrying him."

@IdgiusAlpha stated:

"LMAO, Beekay’s reaction says it all! That Coco Melon eviction really hit differently. He’s out here running for his life now! We love to see it, the drama is unmatched! Let’s keep the energy high and the fun rolling, it’s not over yet."

@beashippergirl mentioned:

"Please Beekay didn't mention any other name. He's just happy for his people."

@Thando663299 said:

"I love Beekay shem."

@miss_tashak laughed:

"The space before the last line is for someone else."

@Rainyzionn added:

"Beekay and Sweet Guluva was the best and realest bromance of the season."

Nate admits to struggling in the house

Beekay was evicted on Sunday, 9 March and he opened up about how he dealt with anxiety. He told Sowetan, that he loved every minute of being in the house, however he sometimes struggled with fitting in.

Former 'Big Brother Mzansi' star Beekay was evicted two weeks ago. Image: beekay_rsa

Source: Instagram

“My main concern before entering the house was how I was going to interact with everyone, let alone living with them. It didn’t turn out as bad as I thought. I never anticipated that I would get this far in the game,” he said.

“I may have not received the money but I leave with more ‘bags’ than I came in with. There is wisdom in knowing how to tackle certain issues, discipline and self-control. I’ve learned how to be patient and have more confidence in myself.”

Siphesihle Mabasi reacts to being evicted

In a previous report from Briefly News, musician Siphesihle Mabaso has been evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house, but she remained optimistic.

Mabaso shared her first words after her eviction, saying fans should look out for her in the entertainment space.

Source: Briefly News