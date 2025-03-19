Tyla recently collaborated with Mercedes Benz and she performed at their star-studded launch

The luxury automobile company officially launched their new Mercedes Benz CLA in Rome

Performing at the event, Tyla matched with the stunning vehicle as she looked pretty in red for her performance singing Water

Grammy Award-winning star Tyla continues to collect those accolades as she recently performed at a star-studded Mercedes Benz event.

Tyla performed at a Mercedes Benz CLA launch. Image: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Tyla performs smash hit at Mercedes Benz event

At the CLA world premiere, stars like Camila Cabello, Ice Spice Central Cee, Lucien Leon Laviscount and Tyla's sister Sydney Seethal, attended the launch in Rome, Italy.

The high-end automobile brand officially launched its new Mercedes Benz CLA. Tyla Seethal stunned in a red ensemble sticking to the theme of the event as she performed her global hit Water.

Tyla collaborated with Mercedes Benz at the New CLA launch. Image: Marijan Murat

Source: Getty Images

The star carried out chauffeur duties and posted stunning Instagram photos from the event.

Fans gush over Tyla's looks

Fans were captivated by Tyla's stunning looks, saying she looked absolutely gorgeous.

tylaspsace said:

"First class how she gets ‘round the world."

babybpyhttps said:

"The lady in red. This is your COLOUR!"

michallos gushed:

"Wait, I love the flapper look on you."

@_iamSlu said:

"Sydney is living."

@SophieDecault

"Woah. She looked stunning."

@Jane94107024 exclaimed:

"This is the real deal!"

@Roman_DaSleeze stated:

"The way she classy-fied the whole thing."

Tyla on navigating fame

The singer stunned on the cover of British Vogue for their March issue. The New Headliner rocked a vintage-inspired look dripping in Balenciaga. Tyla wore a bright pink strapless bustier top and a black skirt. Speaking of Tyla's rising star, the magazine wrote:

She told the magazine that she can no longer do simple things like walk in the park or order at Nandos because fans would hog her.

“I just miss being able to walk. Or sit in the park. Or go to Nando’s. When I ordered the last time, they all started singing ‘Make me sweat…’”

Tyla said her fame hit before Water, “Even before ‘Water’, I would never go to the studio alone. I was very careful. My parents have always been very protective,' she said.

Speaking about her infectious beauty which makes her the current IT girl, the magazine said:

"Viral lyrics, infectious dance routines, show-stopping fashion… In the blink of an eye, South African superstar @Tyla has become music’s most intoxicating new mononym. As she adjusts to life as the queen of popiano – and makes her debut on the cover of #BritishVogue’s March 2025 issue."

Tyla stuns next to Anna Wintour at Paris Fashion Week

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla turned heads at Paris Fashion Week, and she sat front row with Anna Wintour wearing a very elegant pink two-piece suit.

The Grammy-award winning singer's hairdo and confidence won hearts, as she rocked a pixie cut. Fans named her Anna's favourite as she was spotted with the editorial giant on numerous occasions.

