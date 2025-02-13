Singer Tyla has an upcoming feature with iconic musician Sean Paul and the internet has varying reactions

The two stars will be collaborating for the Push 2 Start remix, which is Tyla's second Billboard hit song

Although fans are excited for this feature, others are not too convinced that the collaboration will work

Tyla and Sean Paul will be releasing the 'Push 2 Start' Remix. Image: Ivan Apfel/TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic

There is a Tyla and Sean Paul feature on the way! Man, if this is not proof that Tyla is on an indestructible path to superstardom then we do not know.

Push 2 Start remix with Sean Paul announced

Tyla's second Billboard hit song Push 2 Start will be getting a remix, and it features none other than iconic musician Sean Paul.

The exciting news was shared by X page @rapalert6 and it was expectably met with mixed reactions from people online.

Peeps react to the exciting feature

Fans are split by this decision. While others are confident that Tyla and Sean Paul will cook up magic in the studio, others suggested better artists who they felt would fit like a hand and glove for the remix. History is repeating itself after Tyla announced Travis Scott for the Water Remix instead of other stars like Chris Brown.

Tyla will be releasing the 'Push 2 Start' remix. Image: Mike Coppola

Here are some of the reactions:

@HazardMcqueen exclaimed:

"Oh, I’m here for this!"

@pinkthereup stated:

"Her baby boy moment is here."

@onikadabadbitch argued:

"But, Shenseea was right there."

@itboygrey disapproved:

"All of her features has been Nokia's. Please what is this?"

@ahh_adan boldly stated:

"Another flop remix"

@Bigbossnene accepted:

"Well she’s not no Sasha, but I guess this will have to do with."

@SleezePetty was excited:

"Ok bet!!! Vibesss."

@MinajNoire said:

"We wanted Shenseea and Tems."

@stoppfeenin approved:

"Finally a good feature chile. I’m seated!"

@that_girl_brina claimed:

"She's trying to steal Beyoncé's nachos."

@xpressakadjxp advised:

"For everyone that is complaining please go and make your own music and remix please lol."

Tyla made her bestie from high school her creative director

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla made her high school best friend Thato Nzimande the creative director for the Push 2 Start music video.

People encouraged the besties to continue being in one another's corner and keep making money together.

