Two of Tyla's songs have officially made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 music chart

The singer's hit tracks, Water and Push 2 Start , made her the second African female artist since Miriam Makeba to land on the chart

This comes after the success of her latest single, and things seem to just be getting better and better for the pretty girl from Joburg

Tyla and Miriam Makeba are the two African female artists with two entries in the Billboard Hot 100.

Source: Getty Images

Tyla has once again made history as the second female African artist to earn two entries in the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Tyla songs land on Billboard chart

Just months after Tyla released her latest single, Push 2 Start, the track took a life of its own and is doing big numbers on every music chart.

The Water hitmaker is enjoying the perks of being an internationally acclaimed pop star, and there's no doubt that her work ethic speaks for itself.

The singer's songs peaked at 7 (Water) and 88 (Push 2 Start) on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and according to a post by Twitter (X) user 2022AFRICA, she joins the legendary Miriam Makeba as the second African female artist with two entries in the chart - another history-defining moment.

More South African stars on the chart include folk-rock ensemble, Four Jacks and a Jill (2), the late Hugh Masekela (4), and the famous Rock band, Seether (5):

Mzansi celebrates Tyla

Fans and followers couldn't help but be proud of all that Tyla has done, and celebrated her success:

SyathokozaMweli said:

"Tyla is the new Mama Africa, in case anyone was wondering."

_Zxnhle declared:

"Tyla will have more than two, I have faith in her!"

MRrece711 was impressed:

"Oh, she's climbing and she still hasn't entered her pop era yet."

Haartfel was proud:

"Tygers fought tooth and nail for this, honestly, y’all are the best. An early birthday gift for thee Tyla."

GossipLovin wrote:

"Tyla, I'm so proud of you."

