Tyla's 'Push 2 Start' Surpasses 100 Million Streams on Spotify, Fans Celebrate
Celebrities

Tyla's 'Push 2 Start' Surpasses 100 Million Streams on Spotify, Fans Celebrate

by  Jessica Gcaba
  • Grammy-award winning singer Tyla achieved an impressive 100 million streams with her song Push 2 Start
  • Tyla added more songs to her album, and the song was a part of those new songs and they have received positive responses
  • The singer left legions of her fans ecstatic about this achievement, saying people thought she would be a one-hit wonder

Tyla reached 100 million streams.
Tyla's 'Push 2 Start' has reached an impressive 100 Million streams on Spotify. Image: Faysal Hassan/Jeff Kravitz
Source: Getty Images

Tyla's reign is not stopping anytime soon. The singer's latest hit song, Push 2 Start, has amassed impressive online numbers.

Massive win for Push 2 Start

After securing immense success with Water, Tyla has once again raked up those wins as far as streaming is concerned. Her song Push 2 Start, from her Deluxe album for Tyla, has achieved a remarkable 100 million streams.

Blog page @chartdata took to X to share the wonderful news.

Tyla enjoys massive wins, from a Grammy Award to Billboard awards and sold-out South African shows. The star continues to shine.

Amapiano star Kelvin Momo's album 'Ntsako' surpasses 10M streams on Spotify, SA cheers

Tyla's song 'Oush 2 Start' achieves 100 million streams
Tyla's 'Push 2 Start' impresses people wth 100 million Spotify streams. Image: Faysal Hassan/Penske Media via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Tyla's fans ecstatic over the massive win

Fans are happy for the singer for her massive win, saying she truly deserves this.

@Kahreem_replied:

"That's crazy. The song seems so huge online, but in reality, it's not as big. Either way this a hit that got away."

@cutiieamyy shared:

"That track is really picking up steam, love to see it."

@realestosstated:

"They called her a one hit wonder."

@Rosemary3151721 gushed:

"Tyla is doing well for herself."

@TreatUwithH8 hailed:

"Congratulations, Queen you deserve it."

@indiaaaa_x shared:

"This song needs to be pushed to the top 10 on the Hot 100. I am so serious."

@KK61224873 lauded:

"Congratulations, Tyla, for this incredible achievement."

@saturnglitxh exclaimed:

"I don’t like how the streams don’t match their US chart position…ENTER THE HOT 100 ALREADY!"

@sameolegal stated:

"This song really proves that charts don’t matter. Because it’s still huge."

Tyla's upcoming Pretoria show sold-out

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla's highly anticipated Pretoria concert is fast approaching. The singer will perform on 18 January at the Sunbet Arena, and the concert is 90% sold out. This follows the overwhelming demand after her Cape Town and Johannesburg shows.

Tyla’s Pretoria show nearly sold out as fans express excitement: "See you soon, nana"

The Tygas are eagerly counting down to the event, with many already securing tickets for her electrifying performance.

Source: Briefly News

Jessica Gcaba avatar

Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za

