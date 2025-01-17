Grammy-award winning singer Tyla achieved an impressive 100 million streams with her song Push 2 Start

Tyla added more songs to her album, and the song was a part of those new songs and they have received positive responses

The singer left legions of her fans ecstatic about this achievement, saying people thought she would be a one-hit wonder

Tyla's 'Push 2 Start' has reached an impressive 100 Million streams on Spotify. Image: Faysal Hassan/Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Tyla's reign is not stopping anytime soon. The singer's latest hit song, Push 2 Start, has amassed impressive online numbers.

Massive win for Push 2 Start

After securing immense success with Water, Tyla has once again raked up those wins as far as streaming is concerned. Her song Push 2 Start, from her Deluxe album for Tyla, has achieved a remarkable 100 million streams.

Blog page @chartdata took to X to share the wonderful news.

Tyla enjoys massive wins, from a Grammy Award to Billboard awards and sold-out South African shows. The star continues to shine.

Tyla's 'Push 2 Start' impresses people wth 100 million Spotify streams. Image: Faysal Hassan/Penske Media via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tyla's fans ecstatic over the massive win

Fans are happy for the singer for her massive win, saying she truly deserves this.

@Kahreem_replied:

"That's crazy. The song seems so huge online, but in reality, it's not as big. Either way this a hit that got away."

@cutiieamyy shared:

"That track is really picking up steam, love to see it."

@realestosstated:

"They called her a one hit wonder."

@Rosemary3151721 gushed:

"Tyla is doing well for herself."

@TreatUwithH8 hailed:

"Congratulations, Queen you deserve it."

@indiaaaa_x shared:

"This song needs to be pushed to the top 10 on the Hot 100. I am so serious."

@KK61224873 lauded:

"Congratulations, Tyla, for this incredible achievement."

@saturnglitxh exclaimed:

"I don’t like how the streams don’t match their US chart position…ENTER THE HOT 100 ALREADY!"

@sameolegal stated:

"This song really proves that charts don’t matter. Because it’s still huge."

Tyla's upcoming Pretoria show sold-out

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla's highly anticipated Pretoria concert is fast approaching. The singer will perform on 18 January at the Sunbet Arena, and the concert is 90% sold out. This follows the overwhelming demand after her Cape Town and Johannesburg shows.

The Tygas are eagerly counting down to the event, with many already securing tickets for her electrifying performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News