South Africa paid tribute to three of the most celebrated Jazz greats on the anniversary of their deaths

The legendary Hugh Masekela, Oliver Mtukudzi and Jonas Gwangwa died on the same day just years apart

Fans celebrated the fallen stars', while many reminisced on watching them perform live

SA remembered Hugh Masekela, Oliver Mtukudzi and Jonas Gwangwa on their deathiversary. Images: David Redfern/Redferns, Bill Tompkins/Getty Images, Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

On the anniversary of Hugh Masekela, Oliver Mtukudzi and Jonas Gwangwa's deaths, fans honoured them with heartfelt tributes.

When did Hugh Masekela, Oliver Mtukudzi and Jonas Gwangwa die?

In the ever-changing world of South African music, many music lovers still hold on to classic sounds and the artists who shaped their childhoods with their timeless tunes.

Stars like Hugh Masekela, Oliver Mtukudzi and Jonas Gwangwa, are among the most celebrated in the musical landscape, and even in their absence years later, they are still remembered for their contributions to Jazz.

In a strange twist of fate, all three men died on the same day, 23 January, just years apart, and Twitter (X) user christinekamau5 posted a tribute to the musicians on their shared deathiversary.

Hugh Masekela died on the same day as Oliver Mtukudzi and Jonas Gwangwa. Image: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Bra Hugh passed in 2018 after a long battle with prostate cancer, while Oliver Mtukudzi died from complications with diabetes a year later.

Kgomo hitmaker, Jonas Gwangwa lost his life due to cardiac complications in 2021 at 83 years old.

Mzansi shows love to late Jazz legends

Fans gathered to pay tribute to Hugh Masekela, Oliver Mtukudzi and Jonas Gwangwa:

HermanoMotheo shared:

"That's why I've been feeling down all day."

Msaaminahsblog was shattered:

"The best friends passing away a year apart hits really hard."

DD_eeyanac said:

"How I love an artist with an instrument."

ArchiveCoupe reminisced:

"Seeing Oliver Mtukudzi live at HIFA was one of the best performances ever, so many hits!"

EGisiker wrote:

"I remember the day we lost Masekela."

Ghost_Maradona posted:

"We no longer have musicians who sing empowering songs."

