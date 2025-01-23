Tyla's older sister said she has been crying non-stop since the singer left South Africa

The sisters have had the time of their life over the festive season, and Whitney is shattered now that it has come to an end

This comes after the success of her concert, and Tyla is already getting ready for another show

Tyla's older sister, Whitney, got emotional over her sisters' departure. Images: whitneyjasmin_, tyla

Tyla's older sister says it was hard to watch her leave after spending the December holidays together.

Tyla's sister comments on her departure

The festive season has officially drawn to a close and everybody is back to chasing the bread, and superstar Tyla is no exception.

The Push 2 Start singer has undoubtedly enjoyed herself during her time at home, from endless club-hopping to her unforgettable concerts, but now it's time to hit the road and her sister, Whitney, didn't take that all too well.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the qualified Audiologist said seeing Tyla and Sydney leave after spending two months together was a hard pill to swallow:

"Haven’t stopped crying since my sisters left SA. I had the best past 2 months with them back home."

Tyla's older sister, Whitney, got emotional after the singer left the country. Image: whitneyjasmin_.

According to their Instagram stories, Tyla and Sydney are out in the UK, and the singer appears to already be working on new music:

Tyla shared a picture in a UK recording studio. Image: tyla

Mzansi comforts Tyla's sister

Netizens showed love to Whitney, while others were curious to know where Tyla went off to:

talaynanaidoo sympathised with Whitney:

"As an older sister, I get it. I feel like a mother sometimes."

KingRafiki12 asked:

"To the US? To promote?"

SophieDecault showed love to Whitney:

"Love you, Whitney!"

WorldwideTygers was curious:

"To the US, right?"

Tyla hires fan for social media

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer hiring one of her social media stans.

Mzansi was surprised by her sudden decision as many began pitching to have the singer add them to her team.

