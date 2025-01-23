The South African Grammy Award winner Tyla left many netizens in awe after she seemingly hired a social media stan

The Push 2 Start hitmaker recently shared on social media that she had hired an online stan that was pushing fellow netizens to download her music

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tyla hiring the online stan

Tyla seemingly hired a social media stan. Image: Faysal Hassan/Anthony Devlin

Source: Getty Images

The South African most celebrated Grammy Award winner, Tyla, had many netizens gushing over on social media after the recent stunt she pulled online.

The 22-year-old musician seemingly hired a social media stan earlier who has been pushing other netizens to purchase her song Push 2 Start across all Digital Streaming Platforms and share their screenshots to prove that they had really purchased the song.

Netizens react to Tyla hiring a stan

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tyla hiring a social media stan. Here's what they had to say:

@Melo_Malebo said:

"Did you just change someone’s life like that? This is awesome. God bless."

@betscrables wrote:

"Hire me next, I beg, I am tired of working in the finance industry."

@kitsuneshirune responded:

"Omg, song of the year, record of the year, best afrobeats, best African performance, best pop solo song of the summer (Latam), song of the summer (USA)."

@Carlos24March replied:

"Hire me, my dear. I will assist when it comes to requesting songs to be played on the radio. I'm good with that. I'm a barb."

@KingRafiki12 wrote:

"Miss Gurl, we will get you to number 1… we want you on SNL, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kelly Clarkson, etc. PROMOTE!!!PROMOTE!!! PROMOTE!!!"

Tyla seemingly hired a social media stan. Image: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Tyla's upcoming Pretoria show sold out

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla's highly anticipated Pretoria concert is fast approaching. The singer will perform on 18 January at the Sunbet Arena, and the concert is 90% sold out. This follows the overwhelming demand after her Cape Town and Johannesburg shows.

The Tygas are eagerly counting down to the event, with many already securing tickets for her electrifying performance.

Source: Briefly News