Grammy-award winning singer Tyla recaps her 2024 moments with her family, colleagues and family

The Water hitmaker also shared her video call with President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulating her

The 22-year-old also reveals the moment she won her first Grammy Award and her family's reaction at home

Grammy-award-winner Tyla recaps her 2024's viral videos. Image: @chartdata

Source: Twitter

Award-winning artist Tyla has shared videos of her favourite moments with her team and family on her YouTube channel.

This comes after Grammy-award winning singer achieved an impressive 100 million streams with her song Push 2 Start track.

The South African singer also thanked her supporters after the release of her debut self-titled album.

She shared her 2024 moments on her YouTube account on Thursday, 16 January.

In the videos, the artist shows the behind-the-scenes moments at several award ceremonies with her family and Cyril Ramaphosa video-calling her. The popular musician also shared her vacations with her friends, dancers, and siblings.

South Africans respond to her recap

@0xCheffy replied:

"Probably the best shaking video on YouTube."

@FumiiMassingham

"More of these, please. I enjoyed watching it."

@galsen00221 responded:

"Your personality makes you the superstar that you became. You are down to earth, pretty, kind and lovable. May your success exceed your expectations. We love you TY."

@chartstyla said:

"We’re so proud of you queen."

@champagn3_m4m1 wrote:

"Tyla when are we getting the song ‘when the lights go out’?"

@Lucybabii15 responded:

"I love you. 2024 was your year for, sure. May 2025 bring even more success, you truly deserve the world."

@nodnarsa24 wrote:

"Amazeballs! I loved it! Truly captured the essence of 2024 for you!"

@BabytygerBaby said:

"Yeah, I loved it. I have liked your personality since day one. Your team doesn’t take life too seriously."

@unskinnycherry wrote:

"Not me crying watching this, please. We’re so proud of you baby!"

Grammy-award-winner Tyla recaps her 2024. Images: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla video in Osaka, Japan

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that singer Tyla released a new music video for her hit song Breathe Me.

The South African-born musician made headlines when she shot her music video in Osaka, Japan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News