Grammy-Award-Winner Tyla Recaps Her 2024 Viral Moments, SA is proud
- Grammy-award winning singer Tyla recaps her 2024 moments with her family, colleagues and family
- The Water hitmaker also shared her video call with President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulating her
- The 22-year-old also reveals the moment she won her first Grammy Award and her family's reaction at home
Award-winning artist Tyla has shared videos of her favourite moments with her team and family on her YouTube channel.
This comes after Grammy-award winning singer achieved an impressive 100 million streams with her song Push 2 Start track.
The South African singer also thanked her supporters after the release of her debut self-titled album.
She shared her 2024 moments on her YouTube account on Thursday, 16 January.
In the videos, the artist shows the behind-the-scenes moments at several award ceremonies with her family and Cyril Ramaphosa video-calling her. The popular musician also shared her vacations with her friends, dancers, and siblings.
South Africans respond to her recap
@0xCheffy replied:
"Probably the best shaking video on YouTube."
@FumiiMassingham
"More of these, please. I enjoyed watching it."
@galsen00221 responded:
"Your personality makes you the superstar that you became. You are down to earth, pretty, kind and lovable. May your success exceed your expectations. We love you TY."
@chartstyla said:
"We’re so proud of you queen."
@champagn3_m4m1 wrote:
"Tyla when are we getting the song ‘when the lights go out’?"
@Lucybabii15 responded:
"I love you. 2024 was your year for, sure. May 2025 bring even more success, you truly deserve the world."
@nodnarsa24 wrote:
"Amazeballs! I loved it! Truly captured the essence of 2024 for you!"
@BabytygerBaby said:
"Yeah, I loved it. I have liked your personality since day one. Your team doesn’t take life too seriously."
@unskinnycherry wrote:
"Not me crying watching this, please. We’re so proud of you baby!"
Tyla video in Osaka, Japan
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that singer Tyla released a new music video for her hit song Breathe Me.
The South African-born musician made headlines when she shot her music video in Osaka, Japan.
