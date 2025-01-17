Mmabatho Montsho, former actress and wife of ex-EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, is nearing completion of her first feature documentary, showcasing her growing success in the film industry

Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's wife, actress and now director Mmabatho Montsho, is making strides in the television and film industry. The former Generations actress recently shared some exciting news with her fans.

Mmabatho Montso is making a name for herself behind the scenes. The talented actress, who has been bagging awards for her impressive work, has revealed that her first feature documentary is almost complete.

Taking to her X page, Dr Ndlozi's stunning wife thanked the people she worked with on her much-awaited project. She wrote:

"Only a few weeks away from completing my first feature documentary😱 I can’t appreciate enough the kind, enthusiastic & patient people I worked with. Making a film is brutal work, but is eternally rewarding when telling a story you believe in & are absolutely compelled to tell!"

Fans congratulate Mmabatho Montsho on her upcoming doccie

Social media users flooded the former actress' page with congratulatory messages. Many followers noted that they couldn't wait for her work.

@Feliciamabuza said:

"Proud of you @MmabathoMontsho!💃🏾"

@ntgolide6 wrote:

"You always do great work and it's always worth the wait. Keep doing great."

@BongiweGambu said:

"I love your work. Thoroughly enjoyed the art you exhibited at Constitution Hill a few years ago. Looking forward to the feature documentary. 🥂"

@NicksBarberNY added:

"Super excited for this.. Well done in advance my sister, may this be a rewarding year for your unwavering artistry 🙏"

@RAPDOUG wrote:

"in Mmabatho we trust more fire. we have a project to look into hope this year we can make it happen."

