Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s Wife Mmabatho Montsho Wraps Up 1st Documentary, SA Reacts: “Proud of You”
- Mmabatho Montsho, former actress and wife of ex-EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, is nearing completion of her first feature documentary, showcasing her growing success in the film industry
- Sharing her gratitude on X, she acknowledged the challenges of filmmaking and praised her collaborators for their support
- Fans and notable figures, including Felicia Mabuza, congratulated her on social media, expressing excitement for her upcoming project
Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's wife, actress and now director Mmabatho Montsho, is making strides in the television and film industry. The former Generations actress recently shared some exciting news with her fans.
Mmabatho Montso is making a name for herself behind the scenes. The talented actress, who has been bagging awards for her impressive work, has revealed that her first feature documentary is almost complete.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Taking to her X page, Dr Ndlozi's stunning wife thanked the people she worked with on her much-awaited project. She wrote:
"Only a few weeks away from completing my first feature documentary😱 I can’t appreciate enough the kind, enthusiastic & patient people I worked with. Making a film is brutal work, but is eternally rewarding when telling a story you believe in & are absolutely compelled to tell!"
Fans congratulate Mmabatho Montsho on her upcoming doccie
Social media users flooded the former actress' page with congratulatory messages. Many followers noted that they couldn't wait for her work.
@Feliciamabuza said:
"Proud of you @MmabathoMontsho!💃🏾"
@ntgolide6 wrote:
"You always do great work and it's always worth the wait. Keep doing great."
@BongiweGambu said:
"I love your work. Thoroughly enjoyed the art you exhibited at Constitution Hill a few years ago. Looking forward to the feature documentary. 🥂"
@NicksBarberNY added:
"Super excited for this.. Well done in advance my sister, may this be a rewarding year for your unwavering artistry 🙏"
@RAPDOUG wrote:
"in Mmabatho we trust more fire. we have a project to look into hope this year we can make it happen."
Lorna Maseko launches her cooking show, Lorna's Pantry
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that things seemed to be going well for the South African culinary princess Lorna Maseko.
Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko has achieved yet another career milestone. She recently announced that she will be launching her first-ever produced cooking show on S3, Lorna's Pantry.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.