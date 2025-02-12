It has emerged that Tyla made her high school best friend Thato Nzimande the creative director for the Push 2 Start music video

Social media users gushed over an old video clip of them doing a social media dance challenge during their younger days

Fans encouraged the besties to continue being in one another's corner and keep making money together

Tyla made her best friend the Creative Director for her 'Push 2 Start' music video. Image

It seems as though throwback videos of Tyla in her younger days are slowly making their way to the timeline.

Tyla hires bestie to her team

Making money and travelling the world with your high school best friends seems like a dream. This is the reality for Water hitmaker Tyla!

A cool video of the two high school kids fooling around made rounds on X recently. Next to it, was an even cooler video of the ladies hard at work creating one of the hottest music videos right now. Tyla apparently made her bestie, Thato Nzimande the creative director for her music video for Push 2 Start.

Her fan page @TylaClub posted the throwback X video of the ladies doing a dance challenge.

Tygers, meet the lady who makes sure Tyla always looks good in her music videos.

Thato Nzimande is the Creative Director for the 'Push 2 Start' music video. Image: @thegmni

Fans hail Tyla and Thato

Netizens gushed over Tyla's friendship with her best friend, encouraging the ladies to continue holding each other down.

@pshift846 exclaimed:

"This is dope!"

@afrikasbaby gushed:

"OMG, this is GOLD! The vid. The sisterhood. The growth. The success. God please protect these girls."

@bootyfulladdict added:

"Real people. Tyla is lucky."

@Vukasizwe6 said:

"This is so heartwarming girls. You are all making us proud man. Wishing you both more growth, protection and love. Basically, keep kicking bum."

@ghettostar_22 joked:

"Then you get Mathapelo from Hammanskral hitting her friend with a stena."

@Tchaka_Cosplay said:

"It's one thing to diss or trash talk a normal school kid. But the ones with Badges and labels are the hard working and smart ones. Haters right now are having a full Montoya."

@doodoo85122 added:

"Pray they hold each other down FL and the money/fame don’t change em. Dope stuff."

Tyla and friend acting goofy in high school warms hearts

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Tyla went viral once more after an old video of her and a friend during her high school days resurfaced and in it, they were just being goofy school kids.

The Grammy award-winning singer was seen singing and goofing around with her friend at the school premises and sharing a few laughs.

