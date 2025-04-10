A confident lady humorously marketed herself to passengers waiting to board an aircraft, telling them about her relationship status

The brave lady caught the passengers off guard, and one guy entertained her in the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users were in stitches, complimenting her confidence and joking that social anxiety was scared of her

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A bold lady jokingly searched for a husband at the airport while waiting for a flight, amusing other passengers. Image: @nganekateejay

Source: TikTok

They say that if you don’t speak up for yourself, no one will. One bold and funny lady did just that, telling strangers that she was single and looking.

The young lady, TikTok user @nganekateejay, shared the clip on the video-streaming platform, gaining massive views and many comments from social media users who were in stitches.

The lady markets herself

In the clip, @nganekateejay announces to two rows of passengers standing on an aircraft airbridge, waiting to board, that she is single and available for anyone looking for a wife. The crowd immediately burst into giggles as they watched her, shocked by her boldness. She continues with her funny marketing strategy, adding that she’s a Zulu girl who’s turning 24 in April and is looking for R100K for lobola.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The crowd laughs more, and one guy entertains her by saying he’d need to apply for permission. He offers five cows, and she starts a bidding war from R10K, amusing more passengers. In the end, she reveals that it was all a joke, laughing off the passengers’ responses.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the humorous moment

The clip gained massive views, reaching 684K views, 97K likes, and 3K comments from social media users who were impressed by her bravery. Many jokingly said that social anxiety was scared of the young lady, adding that they would never do such a thing in front of that many people.

Some thanked the man who entertained her, saying it would have been awkward if everyone had stayed quiet. Others wished for her confidence, saying they would be far in life if they were like her.

A man entertained a lady after making a joke while at the airport. Image: Carlos Barquero

Source: Getty Images

User @John Manzi said:

"I am convinced your confidence can get you into any room."

User @Thimna Shooto shared:

"You’re the bravest woman on the internet 😭."

User @𝑺𝒉𝒆 𝑲𝒊𝒏𝒈 added:

"The lady behind her is my sis, & no she is not mad nor uyaloya (a witch). She is an introvert & just kind of socially awkward, so I bet you can imagine how unpleasant she must have felt there. Let her be."

User @VuyiJika commented:

"I like the guy who entertained her. It was gonna be really awkward if they just laughed and then kept quiet 🙆🏽‍♂️😭😂😅. This is what good English gives, confidence 👌."

User @Kane shared:

"Your joke was very long, I'd have been annoyed like the girl behind you, you just kept going on and on like 😫."

User @Slie MaDumakude Shan said:

"🤣 This would make my day. So unexpected 😂."

3 Briefly News article about humour

An elderly man approached two gorgeous models taking street content, admiring them, and resisted when he was escorted off the scene.

A young lady was disappointed by her older friends who wanted to leave the groove at midnight, and one friend jokingly said she had arthritis, causing giggles online.

A humorous groom shared during his wedding speech that his wife had never experienced foam baths before meeting him and had never ridden in a Mercedes-Benz.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News