Following the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa went off on Musa Mseleku

The polygamist and his four wives went on a couple's retreat and involved two counsellors to fix their disputes

Penuel pointed out some of the things Musa Mseleku said that did not sit right with him, also targeting MaCele

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Podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa dragged Musa Mseleku following the latest episode. Image: Musamseleku, Penuelist

Source: Instagram

South African podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa has provided his commentary following Wednesday's episode of Uthando Nes'thembu.

As an avid viewer of the Mzansi Magic reality TV show, he previously slammed MaNgwabe for placing blame on other people for the decision to leave Mseleku, but has backtracked. Now, he ripped into MaCele and Musa.

Penuel slams Musa Mseleku

A frustrated Penuel Mlotshwa wrote a scathing message about the lack of accountability from Musa Mseleku and some of his wives. He pointed out how Mseleku always blames his three wives for his stroke, saying it was largely because they opposed his decision to take a fifth wife.

"The gaslighting in tonight's episode! Lack of accountability for eMzumbe. Threatening to kill Thobile's opportunities. Blaming the three wives for his stroke because he blames them for not being able to take another wife. Being condescending to the female therapist when called out. Claiming that there is no consultation in isthembu."

‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ fan, Penuel Mlotshwa, has slammed Musa Mseleku. Image: Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

He also blamed his wives for staying, alluding that this enables his behaviour.

"Ya neh lapho, my biggest frustration is that these women won't leave, meaning they are enablers of lombhedo... then we must get upset like with uThando kaSiyacela isthuphethu! MaCele is such a moemish."

In a separate post, Penuel said the concept of isithembu has been distorted because some men have ulterior motives.

"IsiThembu is for men live and breathe isiNtu. Not Christians. Not modern men. Not for men who cannot build homes for their wives. Not for men who need their wives to work," he wrote.

Mzansi reacts to Penuel's post

Below are some of the mixed reactions online:

@KennyMhangu said:

"I think this show was hyped up when he bought Mercedes-Benz for all of them, but this is not Isithembu, but umjolo nje! MaCele does not recognise this woman because akabashelenga yena."

@michellemalaba_ shared:

"Mmmm, making your own money doesn’t mean you're exempt, just like education doesn’t guarantee you anything besides a fighting chance. But doesn’t mean you’ll win the fight, they still have their own careers and are getting treated like this."

@mandymatsinhe joked:

"My lord, what’s happening in the world. Mseleku is making us agree with Penuel."

Musa's latest post shocks SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku recently trended for his latest post, involving his three children, Abongwe Sne and Mpilo Mseleku.

This follows the backlash Sne Mseleku received when Abongwe graduated, a few months after her sister Mpilo also graduated from university. Uthando Nes'thembu fans have added their mixed opinions, calling out Musa Mseleku for his distasteful Instagram post.

Source: Briefly News