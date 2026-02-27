Reality TV star Mbali 'MaNgwabe' Ngwabe recently confronted her husband, Musa Mseleku, on his decision to take a fifth wife

His reason to take Samke Khwela, also known as MaKhwela, or number five, was recently revealed in an episode

Netizens schooled Musa Mseleku on how biology works, and why his wives probably did not bear him sons

'Uthando Nes'thembu' star MaNgwabe has criticised Musa Mseleku for taking a 5th wife, MaKhwela.

Source: Instagram

Things stay getting heated on Uthando Nes'thembu season 9. The reality TV show, which focuses on Musa Mseleku's polygamous marriages, has seen the introduction of his fifth wife, MaKhwela, and the drama got intense.

MaNgwabe confronts Mseleku

In a video clip circulating on X, MaNgwabe asks Musa Mseleku his reason for taking a fifth wife. She wanted clarity on his past comments, where he said he wanted boy children, but instead was given girls by MaNgwabe.

Thobile, on the other hand, has not given him any kids.

"You want to tell me that you want boys from the wives who do not have them. If Thobile and I had sons, you wouldn't consider taking another wife?" she asked, to which Mseleku replied with, "There wouldn't have been a need for another wife."

"So the problem here is Thobile and me, we are the ones who are in trouble?" she asked. Mseleku responded with, "No, you do not have a problem."

MaNgwabe quickly switched things up and asked Musa what he should do so they could bear boys instead of girls.

"You are confused about why you are in this family," Musa said. "You are here to expand this family."

However, Mbali was not having it; instead, she asked Mseleku whose responsibility it is to ensure that she gets pregnant with boys. "I have been pregnant twice. Is it my fault that I gave birth to girls instead of boys?" she boldly asked.

'Uthando Nes'thembu' reality TV star MaNgwabe confronted Musa Mseleku.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Mseleku's audacity

There's no question who SA has sided with in this matter, with many schooling Mseleku about biology.

@MaShengeOffline said:

"I don't think most men understand biology, especially black African men. Most don't know that gender, placenta, hair, and eyes come from them. No, they think everything is the responsibility of women; hence, everything is their fault."

@_asemahle_n was shocked:

"OMG, these women have sacrificed their peace and happiness because this? You can hear from her voice that she’s deeply hurt."

@Lambo_gal stated:

"My 16-year-old girl was explaining to me that the child’s gender is from the father's side, not the mother's."

@Past_2Present said:

"In case you don't have a boy child, just remember that women have XX chromosomes and men have XY chromosomes. If you only have daughters, remember that it's always the man's fault, given thattge Y chromosome is carried by men, hence men determine the baby's gender."

@TheRealMotase asked:

"A valid ask. "Yinkinga yam na" because why does he think it's his wife's fault that God gives him daughters?"

@Thuthukile29 said:

"Musa didn’t get Mbali’s point. He was just arguing for the sake of arguing. She took that 5th wife and got her pregnant, and guess the gender of the baby."

The heated video was posted by MusaKhawula. Watch it below:

