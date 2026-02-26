In the upcoming episode of Uthando Nes'thembu , Musa Mseleku and his daughter, Sne Mseleku, discuss his marital problems

A clip from the trailer was shared online, with Sne Mseleku making a bold statement about how her dad is too nice to his wives

Mzansi gave their opinions on Sne's views, with many people questioning Musa's intentions

Sne's bravery needs to be studied. The eldest daughter of polygamist Musa Mseleku confronted him on his soft treatment towards his wives, particularly MaYeni, MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo.

Sne Mseleku shades her mothers

In a clip shared by Mzansi Magic, Sne Mseleku and her dad visit a restaurant where they discuss his marital problems. Sne made a bold statement about how her dad is too lenient on his wives because of their past comments.

"You nurse them too much. Goodness, but what can we say?" she boldly said.

Musa asked her how she could speak so negatively about her mothers. She mentioned that they all left Umzumbe to live in their comfy mansions.

"I am not disputing that they are my mothers. But, look at how Umzumbe doors are closed, while they are staying in their comfy homes, that you pay for. If it were me, I would not pay for those expensive houses. Those same people who cause you stress. You will get another stroke and die".

"Even those who were on your side have turned their backs on you. Let's not mention the one who said she would leave you in previous seasons. Where is she now? She is living comfortably in her expensive home," she said, clapping her hands.

In her diary session, Sne mentioned how MaNgwabe threatened to leave Musa Mseleku if he brought wife number 5 into the Mseleku household. "That's why I say he spoils his wives way too much."

Sne, who previously faced pregnancy rumours, then closed off by saying her dad is too generous, much like his name.

Mzansi slams Sne Mseleku

Below are some of the reactions online:

@LydiaRaphela shared:

"Hai, how do you let your daughter speak about her mothers like that with you?, I don’t believe in violence mara MaNgwabe must give Sne just one hot klap."

@Yellowmami4 exclaimed:

"I don’t wanna see her crying when they confront her because this is pure disrespect!"

@Senzeko14 said:

"This dad is poison. A man in a polygamous marriage shouldn’t give a child a platform to discuss his wives. A child must know her place. He just listens to whoever will speak badly about his wives, and never tells them to keep quiet."

@RirhandzuTee shared:

"She is just jealous of them. Yes, he'll pay for the houses, they are his wives."

Samke Khwela responds to pregnancy rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Samke 'MaKhwela' Khwela, was rumoured to be pregnant with the businessman's second child together.

In November 2025, rumours of a pregnancy swirled after MaKhwela went on Instagram and posted a cryptic message about another baby.

