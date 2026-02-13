On the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku filmed a scene in her bedroom

The radio and TV personality recently finished building her mansion in Durban and debuted it on Christmas Day

Social media users are not letting MaKhumalo's bedroom taste go unchallenged, as many people trolled her

‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ reality TV star MaKhumalo’s blue bedroom left many people stunned. Image: Thobilek

One of the Mseleku wives, Thobile MaKhumalo, was the talk of the town when her bedroom went viral.

Following an episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, MaKhumalo's taste in home decor was under scrutiny as many people poked fun at her.

A look into Thobile's bedroom

In a recent episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, MaKhumalo shot a scene in her private room, instantly opening the floor for viewers to scrutinise her taste in design. The star debuted her new mansion on Christmas Day in 2025.

X user @portia_moz took a photo of Khumalo's room, saying they could not defend her anymore.

"Blue bedroom, MaK? I'm unable to can to defend you," the user joked.

Some fans joked that she has adopted the Umzumbe taste to the T. While others are just not seeing her vision.

Below are some of the hilarious reactions:

@miss_nkhens exclaimed:

"Nothing makes it look better! The blue paint, windows, headboard and that wardrobe."

@zuri_malkia0 joked:

"From last week’s episodes, someone ungthuke so much ngoba I said she goes with trends and puts everything together. I’m glad she showed you guys she can’t be defended."

@Sheneinei885 replied:

"Quite confusing if you ask me, how did she get the kitchen and living room so perfect but fumble with her bedroom? .. Ai MaK."

@XSolwazi61633 said:

"Umkhaya kha. They love colours so much, especially blue."

@RealMadamCoco reacted:

"It’s either you have style, or you don’t."

@Tshego_Naledi joked:

"Mzumbe deep in her veins."

@portia_moz laughed:

"You can take the mmh from the mmh, but you can't take the mmh from the mmh."

@NdibuleleB97124 shared:

"But guys, the house is still under renovation, maybe that’s her temporary space."

@ZeeRight laughed:

"Lapho her fans said she was forced into the green kitchen kanti cha izinto zakhe nje."

@MbappesHattrick recalled:

"I almost believed her when she insinuated the green kitchen wasn't her idea kodwa this blue wall made it so clear its all her."

@MsThatoM said:

"What about the see-through wardrobes?"

@dira12jay advised:

"Shame, man, she needs to hire an interior designer. She likes nice things, but misses bandla when it comes to home interior design."

Check out the photo below:

Thobile was honoured at a gala

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku's wife, MaKhumalo, was honoured at the prestigious 2025 Africa Stars Gala.

Thobile MaKhumalo was recognised for her influence and work in the media space, meaning she finally got to enjoy the fruits of her labour. Many of her fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and praised MaKhumalo for being an exceptional leader.

