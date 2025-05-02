Musa Mseleku has set the record straight about his third wife on Mzansi Magic's hit TV show, Uthando Nes'Thembu

The reality TV star trended on social media on Thursday evening when he called MaKhumalo a failure in a recent episode

Viewers of the reality TV show took to Mseleku's post on Friday to criticise him and demanded he apologised to MaKhumalo and his other wives

Musa Mseleku declares his love for MaKhumalo, 'Uthando Nes'Thembu' fans slam polygamist. Image: Thobile Khumalo

Source: Instagram

Popular polygamist Musa Mseleku has justified his comments about his third wife, Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku on the latest episode of Uthando Nes'Thembu.

The reality TV star received criticism on social media for calling MaKhumalo a failure during the final episode of the TV show.

The businessman revealed on his Instagram account on Friday, 2 May that viewers of the show misunderstood his comments about MaKhumalo's infertility.

Mseleku also assures his fans that his relationship with MaKhumalo is going well and stated that he was talking about their polgamous marriage on the show and not what he's being accused of.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

However, his latest video did not sit well with MaKhumalo's fans and viewers of the show, who demanded him to apologise to his wife.

South Africans slam the polygamist

nqobile_nqohbee wrote:

"Mxm you think we all from Mzumbe! MaKhumalo has been very supportive from day one to a point where your other wives bathi uyaphapha. Now that she has decided to stand up for herself akakweseki! Pure lies. You were wrong nje period. Stop justifying into engekho (that's not there). Xolisa" (appollogise).

queenm4398 said:

"After what you said to Makhumalo, I'm so hurt ngathi it was said to me. Her reasons are valid for changing, awumhloniphi" (you are disrespectful).

mambacebs replied:

"I knew you will come with this theory. Sikuzwile (we heard you) and you won't change what we heard. Uyimenemene lendoda. You don't deserve MaKhumalo."

bawssladychichi___ wrote:

"Just apologize already, the whole country can't be wrong, and you are right. You and she are ok because youu groomed her when she was underage and you have made her believe that there is no life outside of you. Apologize for what you said because it was wrong, you can't say such to someone you love."

pertumokgadi replied:

"Usile wena, stop destroying your wives' character for TV ratings."

lee.thabo_ replied:

"Busy trying to manipulate us… You think we’re all from Mzumbe neh?

ro_semary8916 said:

"This is retaliating narcissist behaviour sir. I am sorry but it is true. Okunye loves MaKhumalo she has been submiss*ve as the instruction of the Lord wena. Sir you are failing to love her fully. Please give her IVF and love. Okunye if not, we will pray for her and the Lord will answer our prayers aphume eMzumbe ayothathwe yindoda emfanele. We love your wife's love them fully and support them equally."

Musa Mseleku declares his love for MaKhumalo, 'Uthando Nes'Thembu' fans slam polygamist. Image: Musa Mseleku

Source: Instagram

Mzansi accuses Uthando Nes’Thembu star Sne Mseleku of being ungrateful

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that Sne Mseleku angered viewers of Uthando Nes'Thembu.

An online user posted a snippet of an altercation between MaNgwabe and Sne Mseleku, which quickly went viral.

Many netizens flooded the comment section, accusing Sne Mseleku of being ungrateful.

Source: Briefly News