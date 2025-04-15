Reality TV star Thobile 'MaKhumal' Mseleku has responded to reports that she removed her marital surname from her profile

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star caused a social media storm when she reportedly reverted to her maiden name on Instagram

Viewers of the hit Mzansi Magic reality TV show got the impression that MaKhumalo wanted out of the polygamous marriage

Thobile Khumalo reacts to reports that she removed Museleku surname on her bio. Image: Thobilek

Source: Instagram

Former Real Housewives of Durban star Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku has reacted to social media reports that she's removed Mseleku's last name on her Instagram profile.

Fans of Uthando Nesthembu believed MaKhumalo was leaving her husband Musa Mseleku on season 8 of the reality TV show.

The businesswoman has rubbished social media rumours that she's done with the polygamous marriage in a recent interview with Drum Magazine.

MaKhumalo shares that she's always used her maiden name on her Instagram page and has no idea where the rumours originated or how they started.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I genuinely have no idea where these rumours are coming from as I didn't tamper with my Instagram page. Anything displayed there has always been there," says MaKhumalo.

She adds that viewers of the show probably never noticed that she didn't use the Mseleku surname in her Instagram bio before.

"My Instagram account is verified, so I can't just make changes anyhow as it was verified with my surname 'Khumalo' not Mseleku," she says.

MaKhumalo also reveals that her Facebook page is still MaKhumalo Mseleku and hasn't been changed.

South Africans react to her Instagram page

@nontandobunny said:

"She needs to find her soulmate soon so she can get pregnant. The dlozi is not agreeing with the Flo clan."

@truthbetold4evr replied:

"Nooooooo. These people are lying. This woman was Thobike MaKhumalo Mseleku. This means she recently changed her name. Lol aybandla."

@Prince_iceee responded:

"She’s in the best position to leave, no attachments whatsoever."

@Tshepi155034032 said:

"She’s always been Khumalo."

@AngaMthembu

"On insta she has always been Thobilek well since I started following her then Facebook MaKhumalo Mseleku."

@SisMbali__ wrote:

"She removed the Mseleku part. She used to be Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku."

@lee_beaux replied:

"She is so young at 35. She can rebuild with someone worthy who does not deny her the joy of parenthood in whichever form it comes. T can still be a mom to her own child, that gross man wasted her precious time."

@NelzBaker responded:

"There used to be a Mseleku somewhere in the mix."

@Zani_2001 said:

"No, she's always been Thobile Khumalo on IG. I noticed that a long time ago."

Thobile Khumalo has denied removing Museleku surname. Image: ThobileK

Source: Instagram

MaKhumalo gushes over daughter

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that reality TV star Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku gushed over her daughter, Mpiloenhle 'Mpilo' Mseleku.

The Izingane Zesthembu star recently had her first day at work this week, showcasing her growth into a young woman.

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star expressed how proud she is of her daughter and thanked her husband Musa Mseleku in the same post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News