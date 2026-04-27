Anele Mdoda was dragged to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) by her former domestic helper

The worker, Thuleleni Mlalazi, reportedly claimed that she was unfairly dismissed from her role

Mlalazi allegedly won the CCMA case, leading the 947 radio personality to pay R90,000 as a settlement

Anele Mdoda’s former helper dragged her to the CCMA and won the R90,000 dispute. Image: Zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda and her husband, Prince Bonelela Buzza James, are making headlines for the wrong reasons, once again.

Mdoda, now Mrs Mgudlwa, was allegedly dragged to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) by her former domestic helper, Thuleleni Florence Mlalazi.

Anele's CCMA nightmare

According to Daily Sun, Anele and her former domestic worker were embroiled in a vehicle ownership dispute, as well as unfair dismissal. They had reached a settlement agreement on 6 August 2025, with Anele agreeing to pay R90,000 to Florence, reported the publication.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

On 25 August that month, Anele allegedly paid R20,000, with the rest of the money being paid in R2,000 instalments until the debt of R70,000 is fully paid off.

Mdoda and Thuleleni reached this agreement regarding the car ownership dispute and the other grievances.

What led to Anele and Florence's dispute?

The publication reported that Mlalazi was employed by Anele Mdoda, her husband, Bonelela Mgudlwa, who fired her. This came after she allegedly failed to fetch their child from a soccer tournament on the day she was off.

Mlalazi claimed that she later went to fetch the said child, and she voiced her frustration via a protest, which led to tensions.

That was not her only grievance, as she claimed that she had driven a car before she was employed by Anele. She apparently was asked to trade in her car for an Audi A3, with the monthly deductions taken from her salary.

After that, she apparently was asked to trade in the car for a VW Polo, claiming that it was later registered in Anele's name, much to her shock.

Anele's lawyer husband allegedly drove the car and did not refuel it. When she confronted the matter, she was informed that the car belonged to the company, and not hers. An Uber was allegedly requested for Florence, who said she felt betrayed by Anele.

Mdoda confirmed the incident; however later accused Florence of theft, extorion and making threats, claiming that her dismissal was fair due to her misconduct.

Anele's marriage under scrutiny

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda's interview resurfaced online and sparked a heated discussion among viewers. This, after the now-married broadcaster admitted to cheating on a partner, and while the interview was dated, several users suspect that her husband may one day be a victim of the same "unapologetic" behaviour.

"One thing I know about men is that they like to report a lot to you to put you at ease because they know they are about to get into something." Read more: https://briefly.co.za/entertainment/celebrities/239827-anele-mdodas-marriage-scrutiny-following-resurfaced-cheating-admission/

Source: Briefly News