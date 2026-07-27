Veteran SABC newsreader Gillian van Houten passed away on 25 July at the age of 72, leaving behind a remarkable broadcasting legacy

Conservationist John Varty paid tribute to his former partner with an emotional social media post celebrating her life

Van Houten was remembered not only for her television career but also for her work in wildlife conservation and her battle with frontotemporal dementia

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Gillian van Houten was remembered after her passing. Image: Brekfis

Source: Twitter

South Africans are mourning the loss of veteran broadcaster Gillian van Houten, one of the country's most respected television newsreaders, who passed away on 25 July at the age of 72.

Her death was announced by conservationist John Varty, her former husband and longtime partner, through an emotional tribute on social media. Sharing a video montage of photographs spanning decades, Varty wrote that her suffering had come to an end, prompting an outpouring of condolences from people who remembered her as one of the defining faces of SABC News.

Although her cause of death has not been made public, reports indicate that Van Houten had been living with frontotemporal dementia in recent years.

1. She became one of South Africa's most trusted newsreaders

Gillian van Houten built a distinguished broadcasting career as one of SABC's best-known news anchors during the 1980s and 1990s.

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Her calm delivery, professionalism and authoritative presence earned her the trust of viewers across South Africa during a period of significant political and social change.

2. She dedicated her later years to wildlife conservation

After leaving television, Van Houten embraced a new chapter alongside John Varty.

The pair devoted themselves to wildlife conservation at Londolozi Game Reserve before continuing their work at Tiger Canyons, where they focused on protecting big cats and promoting environmental conservation.

3. She shared her love of nature through writing

Van Houten also became a published author, using her experiences in the African wilderness as inspiration.

Among her best-known works is The Way of the Leopard, which reflects her passion for wildlife and conservation.

4. She leaves behind three Children

Van Houten is survived by her three children, Shaun, Tao and Savanna, whom she shared with John Varty.

Her family remained a central part of her life throughout her broadcasting and conservation careers.

5. She lived with frontotemporal dementia

In her later years, Van Houten reportedly battled frontotemporal dementia, a progressive neurological condition that affected her speech, memory and behaviour.

The illness made her final years especially challenging for both her and those closest to her.

Gillian van Houten died aged 72. Image: MarcJ00

Source: Twitter

John Varty pays heartfelt tribute

Following her passing, John Varty honoured Van Houten with an emotional video tribute celebrating their years together and the life she lived.

Gillian van Houten leaves behind a lasting legacy as both a pioneering South African broadcaster and a passionate conservationist whose impact extended far beyond the newsroom.

Watch the tribute video below:

Seputla Sebogodi dies aged 63

Gillian van Houten's death came days after the passing of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi on Wednesday, 15 July 2026.

The Sebogodi family revealed the cause of death in a statement released on Thursday, 16 July 2026.

Source: Briefly News